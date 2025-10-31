Russians hit a nine-story building in Sumy, there are wounded and destruction - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
During the night, Sumy was subjected to a massive drone attack, which resulted in hits on a nine-story and a two-story residential building. Two people, a minor girl and an elderly woman, were injured.
On Thursday night, Russian troops launched a massive drone attack on Sumy, directing ten drones in just one hour. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, writes UNN.
Details
The Russians deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure. There were hits on a nine-story residential building and a two-story building in different districts of the city
According to him, two people were injured – a minor girl and an elderly woman. Both received medical assistance on the spot, their lives are not in danger.
Information on the number of victims is being clarified. People whose homes have been destroyed or damaged are being provided with all necessary assistance
Hryhorov also warned that the threat of repeated strikes remains, urging residents not to ignore air raid sirens.
The enemy does not stop. We ask everyone to be as careful as possible and stay in shelters
Already five strikes: the enemy is attacking Sumy with attack drones, there are casualties30.10.25, 23:17 • 1262 views