Already five strikes: the enemy is attacking Sumy with attack drones, there are casualties

October 30, 04:50 PM • 14031 views
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
October 30, 04:31 PM • 25383 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
October 30, 03:59 PM • 19448 views
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
October 30, 01:07 PM • 24066 views
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 51814 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
October 30, 10:30 AM • 10369 views
Almost 100,000 young men left Ukraine after rules were relaxed - The Telegraph
October 30, 10:37 AM • 26897 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
October 30, 10:10 AM • 24457 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
Exclusive
October 30, 08:02 AM • 28011 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
October 30, 07:49 AM • 19151 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
Popular news
Former commander of Kyiv's "Berkut" sentenced to 10 years in prison for concealing crimes against MaidanOctober 30, 01:51 PM • 3308 views
Ministry of Digital Transformation launched Basic Social Assistance: how to apply through "Diia"October 30, 03:09 PM • 4104 views
Trump hints at major oil and gas deal with China after easing trade conflictOctober 30, 03:14 PM • 17762 views
Shots fired at Kremenchuk TCC, injured reported - social mediaOctober 30, 03:42 PM • 6460 views
Prince William and Kate won the court case: French magazine punished for publishing private photos of the couple06:12 PM • 5276 views
Publications
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 37048 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 51815 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 50362 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 111612 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 101163 views
UNN Lite
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten Windsor07:41 PM • 3020 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 41629 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 47938 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 71361 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 75033 views
Already five strikes: the enemy is attacking Sumy with attack drones, there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1260 views

Russian troops are attacking Sumy with attack UAVs, delivering five strikes on the civilian infrastructure of the Kovpakivskyi district. According to preliminary data, the epicenter of the damage is not a residential area, but there are civilian casualties.

Already five strikes: the enemy is attacking Sumy with attack drones, there are casualties

The occupiers are attacking Sumy with attack UAVs, hitting civilian infrastructure, there are casualties. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

They are hitting civilian infrastructure in the Kovpakivskyi district. There have already been five strikes. Preliminary, the epicenter of the damage is not a residential area, but there are civilian casualties.

- Hryhorov reported.

According to him, emergency services have been engaged. The consequences are being clarified, taking into account security threats.

The attack continues. Stay in shelters.

- Hryhorov summarized.

Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure in Sumy, 4 people injured30.10.25, 13:47 • 2726 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Sumy