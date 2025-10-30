Already five strikes: the enemy is attacking Sumy with attack drones, there are casualties

The occupiers are attacking Sumy with attack UAVs, hitting civilian infrastructure, there are casualties. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

They are hitting civilian infrastructure in the Kovpakivskyi district. There have already been five strikes. Preliminary, the epicenter of the damage is not a residential area, but there are civilian casualties. - Hryhorov reported.

According to him, emergency services have been engaged. The consequences are being clarified, taking into account security threats.

The attack continues. Stay in shelters. - Hryhorov summarized.

