Exclusive
11:00 AM • 8554 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
10:37 AM • 10546 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
10:10 AM • 10475 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
08:17 AM • 14622 views
Hourly power outages canceled, but may return - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:02 AM • 17575 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
07:49 AM • 14832 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
06:13 AM • 19604 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
October 30, 01:44 AM • 27494 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM • 44610 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 44917 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure in Sumy, 4 people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure in the Zarichny district of Sumy, hitting a gas station with a drone. As a result of the attack, 4 people were injured.

Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure in Sumy, 4 people injured

Sumy suffered an enemy attack. There are preliminary reports of casualties. The enemy hit civilian infrastructure in the Zarichny district of the city. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the Zarichny district of Sumy. There are preliminary reports of casualties. Emergency services are working at the scene, and we are clarifying all the consequences.

- Hryhorov reported.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that Russian troops struck a gas station in Sumy with a drone, injuring 4 people.

Rescuers inspected the area, dismantled damaged structures, and ensured fire safety.

Olga Rozgon

