Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure in Sumy, 4 people injured
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure in the Zarichny district of Sumy, hitting a gas station with a drone. As a result of the attack, 4 people were injured.
Sumy suffered an enemy attack. There are preliminary reports of casualties. The enemy hit civilian infrastructure in the Zarichny district of the city. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, writes UNN.
The enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the Zarichny district of Sumy. There are preliminary reports of casualties. Emergency services are working at the scene, and we are clarifying all the consequences.
Later, the State Emergency Service reported that Russian troops struck a gas station in Sumy with a drone, injuring 4 people.
Rescuers inspected the area, dismantled damaged structures, and ensured fire safety.
