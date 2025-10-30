Dnipro again subjected to Russian missile attack: infrastructure damaged

The city of Dnipro suffered another missile attack by Russian troops, an infrastructure facility was damaged, said acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Missile attack on Dnipro. An infrastructure facility in the city was damaged - wrote Haivanenko.

According to him, the information is being clarified.

Before that, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at about 12 o'clock, warned of the threat of the enemy using ballistic weapons from Crimea, and then - of a high-speed target in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Addition

Earlier today, Dnipro was already subjected to a missile attack by Russia.

Haivanenko noted in the morning: "The enemy attacked Dnipro with a missile. It was aimed at an enterprise. There are no dead or injured".