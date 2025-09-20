The enemy attacked Mykolaiv Oblast with ballistic missiles, kamikaze drones, and FPV drones: what is known

On September 19, the enemy launched massive attacks on Mykolaiv Oblast with ballistic missiles, kamikaze drones, and FPV drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim.

Details

Russian troops launched a combined attack on Mykolaiv, using ballistic missiles and UAVs. Fires broke out in the city, but there were no casualties.

In the Bashtanka district, at night, UAVs hit a farm in the Snihurivka community. Warehouses caught fire, and the blast wave damaged four private houses and two cars.

In the Mykolaiv district, seven FPV drone attacks were recorded during the day in the Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities. A private house was damaged in the village of Dmytrivka.

Recall

On the night of September 20, explosions were heard in Mykolaiv, presumably from enemy ballistic missile strikes.

In addition, on September 15, in the Chornomorsk community of Mykolaiv Oblast, the enemy launched an attack on a farm. As a result of the attack, a civilian man was killed.

