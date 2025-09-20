The enemy attacked Mykolaiv Oblast with ballistic missiles, kamikaze drones, and FPV drones: what is known

$41.250.05
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning Emerged
September 19, 06:48 PM • 18392 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 29516 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 24682 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 30464 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 43924 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
September 19, 12:00 PM • 28096 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 36554 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
September 19, 08:43 AM • 39396 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 64375 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Publications
Exclusives
Bus with Hasidim involved in accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway - social media
September 19, 08:05 PM • 10844 views
Occupiers create a "lawyers' association" to cover up repressions in occupied territories - CNS
September 19, 08:34 PM • 4446 views
Ukraine calls for increased pressure on Moscow after Russian fighter jets' incursion into Estonia - Sybiha
September 19, 09:59 PM • 6660 views
The situation in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, is critical: Russians are mining the village and blocking evacuation - MVA
September 19, 11:05 PM • 11414 views
Samara region under drone attack: explosions heard near oil refinery
02:55 AM • 11809 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning Emerged
04:00 AM • 7462 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
September 19, 02:24 PM • 28975 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
September 19, 12:05 PM • 43924 views
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 43924 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
September 19, 11:23 AM • 36554 views
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 36554 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 64377 views
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Serhiy Lysak
Ukraine
United States
Estonia
White House
Poland
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
September 19, 04:00 PM • 30469 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
September 19, 02:24 PM • 28975 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI
September 19, 02:03 PM • 16453 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media
September 19, 10:57 AM • 19620 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debut
September 19, 10:18 AM • 22137 views
MiG-31
MIM-104 Patriot
Truth Social
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
E-6 Mercury

The enemy attacked Mykolaiv Oblast with ballistic missiles, kamikaze drones, and FPV drones: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1188 views

Mykolaiv Oblast suffered massive attacks on September 19, including ballistic missiles, kamikaze drones, and FPV drones. Fires broke out in Mykolaiv and Bashtanka district, houses and cars were damaged, but there were no casualties.

The enemy attacked Mykolaiv Oblast with ballistic missiles, kamikaze drones, and FPV drones: what is known

On September 19, the enemy launched massive attacks on Mykolaiv Oblast with ballistic missiles, kamikaze drones, and FPV drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim.

Details

Russian troops launched a combined attack on Mykolaiv, using ballistic missiles and UAVs. Fires broke out in the city, but there were no casualties.

In the Bashtanka district, at night, UAVs hit a farm in the Snihurivka community. Warehouses caught fire, and the blast wave damaged four private houses and two cars.

In the Mykolaiv district, seven FPV drone attacks were recorded during the day in the Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities. A private house was damaged in the village of Dmytrivka.

Recall

On the night of September 20, explosions were heard in Mykolaiv, presumably from enemy ballistic missile strikes.

In addition, on September 15, in the Chornomorsk community of Mykolaiv Oblast, the enemy launched an attack on a farm. As a result of the attack, a civilian man was killed.

Since the beginning of September, Russia has launched over 3,500 drones, almost 190 missiles, and over 2,500 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine - Zelenskyy16.09.25, 10:08 • 4293 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
Mykolaiv Oblast
Vitaliy Kim
Mykolaiv