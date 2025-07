Power restored in Mykolaiv region after emergency outage

In Mykolaiv Oblast, power supply has been restored in 256 settlements that were de-energized due to an emergency shutdown. This was reported by Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Earlier, the official reported that 256 settlements were de-energized due to an emergency shutdown. Later, 88 settlements, including the city of Mykolaiv, were re-energized. Work continued in 167 settlements.

Currently, power supply has been restored in all settlements of the region, Kim wrote.

Recall

On Wednesday, July 9, Russians launched an attack on Mykolaiv Oblast, resulting in a fire at a farm.

Even earlier, on July 8, an explosion occurred in Mykolaiv amid the threat of enemy drones.

UNN also reported that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, 183 people have died and over 3,000 residential buildings have been damaged in Mykolaiv due to enemy attacks.