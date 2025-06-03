Russians struck the port infrastructure of Mykolaiv region with a "Kinzhal" during the day - Kim

$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
11:55 AM • 69417 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 94912 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 162493 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 87133 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 194095 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 123826 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 131475 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 125653 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 234829 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 170055 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
4.5m/s
45%
747mm
Popular news

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 74046 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 83605 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 144460 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 70927 views

"New unique special operation": SSU reports that it has struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time - underwater and shows video

11:09 AM • 66109 views
Publications

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

02:43 PM • 6530 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 52959 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

11:55 AM • 69417 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 162493 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 144969 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Herman Galushchenko

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Karol Nawrocki

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Crimea

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

02:36 PM • 4564 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 52959 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 71298 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 83943 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 74381 views
Actual

Facebook

The New York Times

Mikoyan MiG-29

Sukhoi Su-27

S-300 missile system

Russians struck the port infrastructure of Mykolaiv region with a "Kinzhal" during the day - Kim

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1138 views

On June 3, the Russians struck the port infrastructure of Mykolaiv region with a "Kinzhal" missile. The missile hit the ground, there were no civilian casualties.

Russians struck the port infrastructure of Mykolaiv region with a "Kinzhal" during the day - Kim

Today, June 3, the Russians struck the port infrastructure of Mykolaiv region with a "Kinzhal" missile. Fortunately, the enemy hit the ground, there were no casualties among civilians. This was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Vitaliy Kim on the air of "Novyny.LIVE", reports UNN.

Details

The strike was on the port infrastructure. Without significant damage, without casualties. This is not a city, but a suburb. To sum up, in my opinion, the enemy did not achieve its goal thanks to our Defense Forces. I don't know where they were aiming and what the intelligence data was, but they attacked an object on the territory of the port infrastructure. It is unknown what they were looking for there, because the impact was on the ground,

- said Kim.

He said that the strike was carried out during the take-off of the MiG "Kinzhal" carrier from the territory of the Kursk region.

The strike hit the ground, there is no understanding why they attacked the port infrastructure, which has not been working for three years. There are no people there, no infrastructure that is actively working. This is a civilian infrastructure that was attacked for the first time during a full-scale invasion by an expensive Kinzhal missile. I think the Russians will soon post on their publics that they have destroyed 9 generals and 5 admirals,

- added Kim.

Reminder

In the afternoon of June 3, an explosion occurred in Mykolaiv during an air raid alert. The head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, Vitaliy Kim, said that the enemy attacked with a Kinzhal missile, there were no casualties.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
Kursk Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Vitalii Kim
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Mykolaiv
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9