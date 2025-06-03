Russians struck the port infrastructure of Mykolaiv region with a "Kinzhal" during the day - Kim

Today, June 3, the Russians struck the port infrastructure of Mykolaiv region with a "Kinzhal" missile. Fortunately, the enemy hit the ground, there were no casualties among civilians. This was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Vitaliy Kim on the air of "Novyny.LIVE", reports UNN.

Details

The strike was on the port infrastructure. Without significant damage, without casualties. This is not a city, but a suburb. To sum up, in my opinion, the enemy did not achieve its goal thanks to our Defense Forces. I don't know where they were aiming and what the intelligence data was, but they attacked an object on the territory of the port infrastructure. It is unknown what they were looking for there, because the impact was on the ground, - said Kim.

He said that the strike was carried out during the take-off of the MiG "Kinzhal" carrier from the territory of the Kursk region.

The strike hit the ground, there is no understanding why they attacked the port infrastructure, which has not been working for three years. There are no people there, no infrastructure that is actively working. This is a civilian infrastructure that was attacked for the first time during a full-scale invasion by an expensive Kinzhal missile. I think the Russians will soon post on their publics that they have destroyed 9 generals and 5 admirals, - added Kim.

Reminder

In the afternoon of June 3, an explosion occurred in Mykolaiv during an air raid alert. The head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, Vitaliy Kim, said that the enemy attacked with a Kinzhal missile, there were no casualties.