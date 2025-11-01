Russian ballistic missile strike on Mykolaiv: one person killed, 15 wounded

As a result of a Russian strike on Mykolaiv, one person was killed and 15 more were injured. A gas station and cars were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Around 07:20, the Russians struck Mykolaiv with a ballistic missile (preliminarily an "Iskander M" with a cluster warhead). Unfortunately, one person died," Kim reported.

According to him, 15 people are currently known to be injured (of varying severity). Among the victims is a child, whose condition doctors assess as moderately severe. A gas station and cars were damaged.

Recall

On November 1, the enemy launched strikes on Mykolaiv, resulting in injuries. In Poltava region, a fire broke out at a gas production facility after the attack.