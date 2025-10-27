Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed

Former People's Deputy Iryna Kormyshkina, her husband, and son were removed from a plane at Chisinau airport; details of the incident became known to UNN's correspondent in Moldova.

Details

On October 23, information was received that Iryna Kormyshkina was detained at Chisinau airport, from where she and her family planned to fly to Vienna.

However, it became known that Kormyshkina was not detained, but the entire family was removed from the plane. This decision was made by the captain after Iryna's husband, Yuriy Kormyshkin, reacted inappropriately to a flight attendant's remark that talking on the phone was not allowed. The flight attendant complained to the plane's captain, who, after speaking with the Kormyshkins, decided to remove them from the flight.

It should be added that Yuriy Kormyshkin was served with a notice of suspicion by NABU earlier this year for legalizing funds amounting to UAH 20 million. At that time, he was ordered to post bail of UAH 15 million and was prohibited from leaving the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. In March 2025, Kormyshkin pleaded guilty in the case of his wife's illicit enrichment and entered into a plea bargain, receiving a 2-year probationary period and agreeing to transfer UAH 2 million to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The probationary period may include an obligation not to leave the country.

Recall

In October 2024, then-People's Deputy Iryna Kormyshkina (formerly Allakhverdieva) was served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment.

The HACC applied personal recognizance to Kormyshkina. Davyd Arakhamia and Vitaliy Kim were designated as guarantors.

In January 2025, Kormyshkina was served with a new notice of suspicion for entering inaccurate data into her e-declaration.

The investigation established that in her 2023 declaration, she did not disclose information about the residential building where she lives and land plots near Odesa worth over UAH 17 million, which were acquired through unjustified assets.

In February, the Verkhovna Rada voted to terminate Iryna Kormyshkina's parliamentary powers.