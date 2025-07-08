Mykolaiv under attack: drone attacked the city, there is an injured person

On the night of Tuesday, July 8, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv. This was reported by Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych, informs UNN.

According to him, the Russians attacked the city with a drone, and the UAV threat continues.

Later, the head of the Mykolaiv OVA, Vitaliy Kim, reported that there was a casualty as a result of the enemy attack.

A 51-year-old man was wounded and hospitalized - Kim wrote.

He also informed that as a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in the suburbs of the regional center.

On July 7, around 10:00 a.m., a munition depot caught fire in Mykolaiv region, probably due to dry grass burning. The fire has been localized, there is no threat to the population,

