Mykolaiv under attack: drone attacked the city, there is an injured person

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
The decision to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine was made as part of a standard Pentagon review of all military aid - White House
July 7, 07:54 PM • 4007 views
The decision to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine was made as part of a standard Pentagon review of all military aid - White House
July 7, 05:19 PM • 22003 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 47321 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 78197 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 89654 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 98842 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 174968 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 67026 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 84228 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 138101 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
4m/s
51%
743mm
Popular news
Occupiers struck a "Sumyoblenergo" facility, equipment damagedJuly 7, 05:09 PM • 3532 views
Daniel Abraham, founder of the American "weight loss empire" Slim-Fast, died at the age of 100July 7, 05:17 PM • 2224 views
BRICS Summit 2025 in Brazil was a failure for Putin: details from the National Security and Defense CouncilJuly 7, 05:57 PM • 8762 views
Power outages, fallen trees: bad weather rages in LvivJuly 7, 07:04 PM • 1659 views
Storm in Rivne region felled trees, damaged houses and left 13 settlements without electricityJuly 7, 07:31 PM • 1889 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 68299 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 58603 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 82653 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisagedJuly 7, 01:50 PM • 88993 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 174969 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Oleh Syniehubov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 90353 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 280383 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 122205 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 240334 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 263770 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
Medicinal products
Train

Mykolaiv under attack: drone attacked the city, there is an injured person

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

On the night of July 8, Mykolaiv was subjected to an enemy attack, as a result of which a 51-year-old man was injured and hospitalized. The shelling also caused a fire in the suburbs.

Mykolaiv under attack: drone attacked the city, there is an injured person

On the night of Tuesday, July 8, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv. This was reported by Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the Russians attacked the city with a drone, and the UAV threat continues.

Later, the head of the Mykolaiv OVA, Vitaliy Kim, reported that there was a casualty as a result of the enemy attack.

A 51-year-old man was wounded and hospitalized

- Kim wrote.

He also informed that as a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in the suburbs of the regional center.

Recall

On July 7, around 10:00 a.m., a munition depot caught fire in Mykolaiv region, probably due to dry grass burning. The fire has been localized, there is no threat to the population,

Enemy attack: one person reportedly injured in Mykolaiv, explosions heard06.07.25, 10:13 • 3437 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Vitaliy Kim
Mykolaiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9