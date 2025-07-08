Mykolaiv under attack: drone attacked the city, there is an injured person
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of July 8, Mykolaiv was subjected to an enemy attack, as a result of which a 51-year-old man was injured and hospitalized. The shelling also caused a fire in the suburbs.
On the night of Tuesday, July 8, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv. This was reported by Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, the Russians attacked the city with a drone, and the UAV threat continues.
Later, the head of the Mykolaiv OVA, Vitaliy Kim, reported that there was a casualty as a result of the enemy attack.
A 51-year-old man was wounded and hospitalized
He also informed that as a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in the suburbs of the regional center.
Recall
On July 7, around 10:00 a.m., a munition depot caught fire in Mykolaiv region, probably due to dry grass burning. The fire has been localized, there is no threat to the population,
Enemy attack: one person reportedly injured in Mykolaiv, explosions heard06.07.25, 10:13 • 3437 views