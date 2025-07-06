Enemy attack: one person reportedly injured in Mykolaiv, explosions heard

In Mykolaiv, one person was reportedly injured due to a Russian attack.

This was reported by Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, as conveyed by UNN.

Mykolaiv. Emergency services have been called. Everyone is working. One person reportedly injured. - Kim wrote.

Context

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych also stated that explosions were heard in Mykolaiv.

"Drone threat!" - he emphasized.

In addition, the Air Force of Ukraine reports that attack UAVs are approaching Kremenchuk from the east and west.

Supplement

Sienkevych later confirmed that one person was injured and there was damage in the city.

As a result of the morning attack on Mykolaiv, there is damage across the city. One person is also known to be injured. All necessary services are already working. - Sienkevych reported.

