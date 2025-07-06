$41.720.00
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Enemy attack: one person reportedly injured in Mykolaiv, explosions heard

Kyiv • UNN

In Mykolaiv, one person was reportedly injured as a result of a Russian attack. Emergency services are working at the scene, the drone threat remains.

In Mykolaiv, one person was reportedly injured due to a Russian attack.

This was reported by Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, as conveyed by UNN.

Mykolaiv. Emergency services have been called. Everyone is working. One person reportedly injured.

- Kim wrote.

Context

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych also stated that explosions were heard in Mykolaiv.

"Drone threat!" - he emphasized.

In addition, the Air Force of Ukraine reports that attack UAVs are approaching Kremenchuk from the east and west.

Supplement

Sienkevych later confirmed that one person was injured and there was damage in the city.

As a result of the morning attack on Mykolaiv, there is damage across the city. One person is also known to be injured. All necessary services are already working.

- Sienkevych reported.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
Ukrainian Air Force
Vitaliy Kim
Kremenchuk
Mykolaiv
