Enemy attack: one person reportedly injured in Mykolaiv, explosions heard
Kyiv • UNN
In Mykolaiv, one person was reportedly injured as a result of a Russian attack. Emergency services are working at the scene, the drone threat remains.
In Mykolaiv, one person was reportedly injured due to a Russian attack.
This was reported by Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, as conveyed by UNN.
Mykolaiv. Emergency services have been called. Everyone is working. One person reportedly injured.
Context
Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych also stated that explosions were heard in Mykolaiv.
"Drone threat!" - he emphasized.
In addition, the Air Force of Ukraine reports that attack UAVs are approaching Kremenchuk from the east and west.
Supplement
Sienkevych later confirmed that one person was injured and there was damage in the city.
As a result of the morning attack on Mykolaiv, there is damage across the city. One person is also known to be injured. All necessary services are already working.
