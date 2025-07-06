Defense Forces shot down 117 out of 157 drones – Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian military neutralized 117 out of 157 enemy Shahed-type UAVs that attacked Ukraine on the night of July 6. The attack continues, new groups of drones are entering from the northern direction.
This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
It is reported that on the night of July 6 (from 8:30 PM on July 5), the enemy attacked with 4 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Kursk region and 157 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions: Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Hvardiiske, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.
As of 08:30, air defense neutralized 117 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the north, east, south, and center of the country. 98 were shot down by fire weapons, 19 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare
The Air Force noted at 8:28 that the air attack was ongoing, with new groups of "Shaheds" entering from the northern direction.
Addition
According to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, as a result of the enemy UAV attack in Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region, three people were injured: a 35-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds to his back, arms, and legs. A 79-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man experienced an acute stress reaction. All necessary medical assistance was provided to the injured on the spot.