Defense Forces shot down 117 out of 157 drones – Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian military neutralized 117 out of 157 enemy Shahed-type UAVs.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported that on the night of July 6 (from 8:30 PM on July 5), the enemy attacked with 4 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Kursk region and 157 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions: Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Hvardiiske, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

As of 08:30, air defense neutralized 117 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the north, east, south, and center of the country. 98 were shot down by fire weapons, 19 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs.

The Air Force noted at 8:28 that the air attack was ongoing, with new groups of "Shaheds" entering from the northern direction.

Addition

According to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, as a result of the enemy UAV attack in Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region, three people were injured: a 35-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds to his back, arms, and legs. A 79-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man experienced an acute stress reaction. All necessary medical assistance was provided to the injured on the spot.