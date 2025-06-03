Mykolaiv: enemy struck with "Kinzhal", no casualties - RMA

After the explosion in Mykolaiv during an air raid alert, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, Vitaliy Kim, reported that it was a hostile "Kinzhal" attack, writes UNN.

Kinzhal, no casualties! I won't give a photo, but everything is fine - Kim wrote on Telegram.

He reported that there were no calls to emergency services.

Explosion occurred in Mykolaiv against the background of an air alert