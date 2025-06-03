Mykolaiv: enemy struck with "Kinzhal", no casualties - RMA
In the afternoon of January 13, an explosion was heard in Mykolaiv during an air raid alert. The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, reported that the enemy attacked with a "Kinzhal" missile, there were no casualties.
After the explosion in Mykolaiv during an air raid alert, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, Vitaliy Kim, reported that it was a hostile "Kinzhal" attack, writes UNN.
Kinzhal, no casualties! I won't give a photo, but everything is fine
He reported that there were no calls to emergency services.
