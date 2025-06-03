An explosion occurred in Mykolaiv against the background of an air alert

An explosion was heard in Mykolaiv against the background of an air raid alert, the city's mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN writes.

An explosion was heard in Mykolaiv! - Sienkevych wrote

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a missile threat throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of an enemy MiG-31K, a carrier of the aeroballistic missile "Kinzhal".

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a "high-speed target on Kyiv". Later, monitoring channels indicated: "No further fixation".

Air alert across Ukraine due to the take-off of a hostile MiG-31K