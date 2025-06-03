$41.620.09
Air alert across Ukraine due to the take-off of a hostile MiG-31K

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2846 views

A missile threat has been declared in Ukraine due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K, which is a carrier of the "Kinzhal" missile. Residents are urged to immediately go to shelters.

Air alert across Ukraine due to the take-off of a hostile MiG-31K

An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine due to the missile threat amid the take-off of the Russian MiG-31K, the carrier of the Kinzhal aeroballistic missile, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

"Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K take-off!" - noted in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks.

Air raid alert - in all regions.

"An air alert has been declared in the capital due to the take-off of the Russian MiG-31K, the carrier of the Kinzhal aeroballistic missile." We ask all residents of the capital to immediately proceed to the nearest shelters and stay there until the end of the alert," the KMVA reported in particular.

75 out of 112 drones neutralized over Ukraine during the night attack by the Russian Federation03.06.25, 09:23 • 782 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31
Ukraine
