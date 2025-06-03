75 out of 112 drones neutralized over Ukraine during the night attack by the Russian Federation

russia launched 112 drones at Ukraine overnight, 75 of which were neutralized, including 60 shot down, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of June 3, the enemy attacked with 112 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drones-imitators of various types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - russia, Chauda - TOT Crimea;

"The main directions of the air strike are Chernihiv region, Kharkiv region, Sumy region, Poltava region, Odesa region and Donetsk region," the report says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09.00, air defense forces neutralized 75 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, south and north of the country. 60 were shot down by fire weapons, 15 were lost locationally/suppressed by electronic warfare - reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks.

"Hits of the enemy's air attack weapons were recorded in 11 locations," the statement said.

