5 people injured in nighttime Russian drone attack on Odesa: consequences shown

Five civilians were injured in a drone attack by Russian troops on Odesa, the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office said, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

"The number of injured has increased to 5 people," the prosecutor's office said.

According to the investigation, on the night of June 3, the Russian armed forces attacked Odesa with ударними drones.

Civil infrastructure, residential buildings, warehouses of a private enterprise, and citizens' cars were damaged and destroyed.

As the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper clarified, a food warehouse caught fire as a result of the enemy attack.

One of the five injured, according to Kiper, was hospitalized in a state of moderate severity. Others were assisted on the spot.

At night, the Russians attacked Odesa: houses and cars were damaged, no casualties reported so far