At night, the Russians attacked Odesa: houses and cars were damaged, no casualties reported so far

In Odesa, residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged and cars burned as a result of a night attack by the Russians. This was reported by the city's mayor, Gennadiy Trukhanov, UNN informs.

According to him, there has been no information about deaths or injuries so far.

An operational headquarters is working on the spot, and consultations on obtaining assistance from the city budget, as well as compensation under the eRecovery program, will be organized in the near future - Trukhanov noted.

He added that municipal services will soon begin restoration work and cleaning.

We remind

On the night of May 24, Russian troops attacked the Odesa region with strike drones. The enemy targeted port infrastructure facilities.

Enemy strike on Odesa: death toll rises to two