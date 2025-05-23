Enemy strike on Odesa: death toll rises to two
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a missile strike on the Odesa port, the number of dead has increased to two. A 71-year-old Odesa resident died in the hospital, and eight people are also known to have been injured.
As a result of the strike on Odesa, the number of victims has increased to two. A 71-year-old Odesa resident died in the hospital from his injuries, said Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.
Unfortunately, the number of victims of today's missile attack has increased. A 71-year-old Odesa resident died in the hospital from his injuries.
Supplement
Today, May 23, Russia hit the Odesa port with two ballistic missiles. A port worker died, and eight were injured, also civilian employees of the enterprise.