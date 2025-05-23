Enemy strike on Odesa: death toll rises to two

As a result of the strike on Odesa, the number of victims has increased to two. A 71-year-old Odesa resident died in the hospital from his injuries, said Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

Today, May 23, Russia hit the Odesa port with two ballistic missiles. A port worker died, and eight were injured, also civilian employees of the enterprise.