Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 40221 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

02:05 PM • 39206 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

12:17 PM • 43157 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

11:54 AM • 58527 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 54504 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 48555 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 48873 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 46206 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 158214 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 67011 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Enemy strike on Odesa: death toll rises to two

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

As a result of a missile strike on the Odesa port, the number of dead has increased to two. A 71-year-old Odesa resident died in the hospital, and eight people are also known to have been injured.

Enemy strike on Odesa: death toll rises to two

As a result of the strike on Odesa, the number of victims has increased to two. A 71-year-old Odesa resident died in the hospital from his injuries, said Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

Unfortunately, the number of victims of today's missile attack has increased. A 71-year-old Odesa resident died in the hospital from his injuries.

- said Kiper.

Supplement

Today, May 23, Russia hit the Odesa port with two ballistic missiles. A port worker died, and eight were injured, also civilian employees of the enterprise.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
Oleh Kiper
Odesa
