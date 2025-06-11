In Mykolaiv, electricity disappeared in the morning: power is already being restored

This morning, electricity disappeared in Mykolaiv due to an emergency shutdown not related to enemy attacks, and electricity supply has already been restored in some areas of the city, the city's mayor Oleksandr Senkevych and the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Vitaliy Kim announced on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

"Friends, there is currently no electricity in Mykolaiv! Relevant services are working," said Mayor Senkevych at 10:15 a.m.

"Emergency shutdown! Not related to attacks. (...) They will turn it on soon," wrote the head of the OVA, Kim.

After 10:30 a.m., the mayor of Mykolaiv announced that "electricity has already appeared in some areas of the city." "If it's not there yet, don't panic, it will be soon," Senkevych noted.

