New app to help control power outages
Kyiv • UNN
“Ukrenergo has launched a mobile application to monitor the situation with electricity supply in real time. The application is available for Android and iOS and informs about the need to save energy and the presence of blackouts in the regions.
Ukraine has launched a new mobile application to monitor the situation with electricity supply, the app informs about the need to save electricity and the presence of blackouts in the regions, NPC Ukrenergo and the Ministry of Energy reported on Friday, UNN reports.
Details
"Ukrenergo has launched a new mobile application that shows the situation with electricity supply in any of the regions of Ukraine in real time," the company said in a statement.
As stated, it will allow every Ukrainian to be aware of whether there is a need for economical electricity consumption, or whether hourly or emergency blackouts are currently in use in the selected region.
The purpose of the development is to minimize electricity consumption by consumers during periods of limited supply to avoid emergency outages, the Ministry of Energy noted.
The app "allows us to inform citizens about the state of the energy system and how they can contribute to the common cause by changing their daily routine accordingly," said Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk.
"It is convenient for people to understand the current situation in the power system, and for us it is the most efficient way to communicate directly with the consumer. This is important if there is a need to call on residents of a particular region or the country as a whole to turn off powerful electrical appliances to help the power system," said Vitalii Zaichenko, member of the Management Board of NPC Ukrenergo.
The Ukrenergo mobile application can be downloaded on Android and iOS - it is already available in the Play Market and App Store. Its functionality will be expanded in the future.
