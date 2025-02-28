Emergency power outages have already been canceled, but it is necessary to save energy - Ukrenergo

ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 7863 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 25663 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 18736 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 103786 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 86192 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110958 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116276 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145009 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115060 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 168672 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 83236 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 39473 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 66043 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 101410 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 28319 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 25758 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 103799 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 145017 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 136092 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 168680 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 9609 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130750 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132746 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161410 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140913 views
Emergency power outages have already been canceled, but it is necessary to save energy - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 4244 views

After the nighttime drone attack on power facilities by Russia, emergency blackouts were introduced in the morning, which have already been canceled. From 16:00 to 22:00, restrictions are planned for industry due to high electricity consumption.

The emergency blackouts introduced in the morning in several regions have already been canceled, but the need for economical consumption remains, NPC Ukrenergo reported on Friday, UNN writes.

Consequences of shelling

“As a result of a nighttime drone attack on power facilities, emergency power outages were forced in several regions in the morning. First of all, industrial consumers were limited,” Ukrenergo reported. 

Emergency power outages introduced in some regions of Ukraine - Ukrenergo28.02.25, 07:58 • 18843 views

Currently, emergency shutdowns have been canceled and are not applied in any region

the company said.

Consumption

“Electricity consumption remains high. Today, on February 28, as of 10:15 a.m., its level was the same as at this time on the previous day, Thursday,” the company said.

Ukraine's power system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency repair works at power facilities continue. 

The need for economical consumption remains. In order to balance the power system, power limitation measures for industry and business will be applied from 16:00 to 22:00. Please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time during this period

- Ukrenergo emphasized.

They also noted that the situation in the power system may change.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine

