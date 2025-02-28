Emergency power outages have already been canceled, but it is necessary to save energy - Ukrenergo

The emergency blackouts introduced in the morning in several regions have already been canceled, but the need for economical consumption remains, NPC Ukrenergo reported on Friday, UNN writes.

Consequences of shelling

“As a result of a nighttime drone attack on power facilities, emergency power outages were forced in several regions in the morning. First of all, industrial consumers were limited,” Ukrenergo reported.

Currently, emergency shutdowns have been canceled and are not applied in any region the company said.

Consumption

“Electricity consumption remains high. Today, on February 28, as of 10:15 a.m., its level was the same as at this time on the previous day, Thursday,” the company said.

Ukraine's power system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency repair works at power facilities continue.

The need for economical consumption remains. In order to balance the power system, power limitation measures for industry and business will be applied from 16:00 to 22:00. Please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time during this period - Ukrenergo emphasized.

They also noted that the situation in the power system may change.