Emergency power outages introduced in some regions of Ukraine - Ukrenergo

Emergency power outages have been introduced in some regions of Ukraine. This is reported by the National Energy Company Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Sumy, Poltava and Kirovograd regions due to damage to power facilities as a result of enemy attacks.

In order to maintain the stability of the power system, industrial consumers are cut off first, while restrictions on households are applied only in certain cases.

Power engineers emphasize that the situation may change, so residents are urged to follow updates from local regional power company operators. At the same time, they call for economical use of electricity, as this will help reduce the need for additional restrictions.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that NPC Ukrenergo introduced emergency power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k and Donetsk regions.

