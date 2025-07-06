Fighters of the 63rd brigade updated the record for neutralizing enemy drones and showed the results of their work

In June, electronic warfare fighters of the 63rd Mechanized Brigade set a new record for intercepting enemy drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the brigade's post on Telegram.

Details

It is noted that last month, the military managed to neutralize almost a thousand Russian UAVs.

Some paranormal phenomenon is happening with Russian drones in the Lyman region. They are massively falling without reaching their target - the post says.

It is noted that "unfortunately, this is not happening because of a good life - the enemy is constantly increasing the number of drones."

Recall

At an exhibition in Kyiv, fragments of downed Russian drones were demonstrated, including the Oreshnik ballistic missile and an updated Shahed with artificial intelligence and a camera. Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha noted the presence of foreign components in Russian missiles and drones.

170 combat engagements took place at the front in 24 hours: the General Staff reported on the hottest directions