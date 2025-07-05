170 combat engagements took place at the front in 24 hours: the General Staff reported on the hottest directions

$41.720.00
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
05:41 PM • 6285 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 5, 12:33 PM • 18445 views
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 99321 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 162958 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 88694 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 94630 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 116363 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 191268 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 196597 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171885 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
BlackRock halted talks on Ukraine reconstruction fund after Trump's election victory - Bloomberg
July 5, 11:36 AM • 13208 views
OPEC+ countries announced an increase in oil production by 548 thousand barrels per day in August
July 5, 01:29 PM • 2679 views
The situation on the border with Belarus is fundamentally different from that with Russia - Demchenko
July 5, 03:08 PM • 6430 views
Shot a colleague with a service weapon and tried to conceal it: ex-law enforcement officer to be tried in Zaporizhzhia
03:58 PM • 5569 views
Air raid alert declared across Ukraine
07:02 PM • 5439 views
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 12740 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 99317 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 162955 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 99884 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 103304 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
05:41 PM • 6284 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concert
July 5, 08:59 AM • 9033 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup
July 4, 06:59 AM • 134817 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California
July 3, 09:28 AM • 165154 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90
July 2, 02:57 PM • 139479 views
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

170 combat engagements took place at the front in 24 hours: the General Staff reported on the hottest directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 261 views

On July 5, 170 combat engagements were recorded at the front, the enemy launched 1 missile and 51 air strikes, using 2 missiles and 92 guided aerial bombs. The occupiers also used 1376 kamikaze drones and carried out 4805 shellings of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's positions.

170 combat engagements took place at the front in 24 hours: the General Staff reported on the hottest directions

Since the beginning of July 5, there have been 170 combat engagements at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that Russian troops launched one missile and 51 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 92 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, 1376 kamikaze drones were used and 4805 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements were carried out.

- reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 21 assault actions of the occupiers. In addition, the enemy launched seven air strikes, dropping 18 guided bombs, and also carried out 256 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units three times in the areas of Vovchansk and in the direction of Ambarnoye. Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimivka, Zybyne, Prykolotne, and Khatnye were subjected to air strikes.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Holubivka, Kindrashivka, Kolodyazi, Zahryzove, Zelenyi Hai, and in the direction of Kupyansk. Ukrainian defenders stopped eight enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 33 times near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Myrny, Torske, Hryhorivka.

Four enemy assaults were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction – the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Verkhnokamyanske, Hryhorivka, and Ivano-Daryivka, another assault is ongoing.

North Korea to send almost 30,000 troops to reinforce Russia in war against Ukraine - CNN02.07.25, 14:38 • 1706 views

In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar, and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians went on the offensive six times against the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Dyliivka, Rusyn Yar, and in the direction of Bila Hora. The Defense Forces stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers tried to advance 51 times to the positions of Ukrainian units. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Malynivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Razine, Horikhove, Dachne, Zvirove, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Muravka, Novopavlivka, Oleksiyivka and in the directions of Volodymyrivka, Serhiyivka, Filiya and Pokrovsk. The enemy launched air strikes on Pokrovsk and Sukhyi Yar.

According to preliminary data, today 135 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 85 of them irrevocably. Also, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one armored combat vehicle, three vehicles, five motorcycles, seven UAVs, and one vehicle, two motorcycles, and one enemy UAV antenna were damaged.

- the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 15 times in the areas of the settlements of Zirka, Tolstoy, Voskresenka, Zaporizhzhia, Shevchenko, Novopil. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders eight times in the area of Malynivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy attacked Bilohirya with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the area of Kamianka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack by the occupiers. The settlement of Olhivka was subjected to an air strike.

"In other directions - no significant changes," the General Staff added.

Recall

From July 4 to July 5, Russian invaders lost 1050 soldiers and 214 units of military equipment. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.07.25 amount to 1,025,260 personnel.

Trump is no longer confident in his ability to end the war in Ukraine05.07.25, 22:33 • 1997 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
