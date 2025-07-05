170 combat engagements took place at the front in 24 hours: the General Staff reported on the hottest directions

Since the beginning of July 5, there have been 170 combat engagements at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that Russian troops launched one missile and 51 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 92 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, 1376 kamikaze drones were used and 4805 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements were carried out. - reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 21 assault actions of the occupiers. In addition, the enemy launched seven air strikes, dropping 18 guided bombs, and also carried out 256 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units three times in the areas of Vovchansk and in the direction of Ambarnoye. Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimivka, Zybyne, Prykolotne, and Khatnye were subjected to air strikes.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Holubivka, Kindrashivka, Kolodyazi, Zahryzove, Zelenyi Hai, and in the direction of Kupyansk. Ukrainian defenders stopped eight enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 33 times near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Myrny, Torske, Hryhorivka.

Four enemy assaults were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction – the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Verkhnokamyanske, Hryhorivka, and Ivano-Daryivka, another assault is ongoing.

North Korea to send almost 30,000 troops to reinforce Russia in war against Ukraine - CNN

In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar, and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians went on the offensive six times against the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Dyliivka, Rusyn Yar, and in the direction of Bila Hora. The Defense Forces stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers tried to advance 51 times to the positions of Ukrainian units. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Malynivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Razine, Horikhove, Dachne, Zvirove, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Muravka, Novopavlivka, Oleksiyivka and in the directions of Volodymyrivka, Serhiyivka, Filiya and Pokrovsk. The enemy launched air strikes on Pokrovsk and Sukhyi Yar.

According to preliminary data, today 135 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 85 of them irrevocably. Also, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one armored combat vehicle, three vehicles, five motorcycles, seven UAVs, and one vehicle, two motorcycles, and one enemy UAV antenna were damaged. - the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 15 times in the areas of the settlements of Zirka, Tolstoy, Voskresenka, Zaporizhzhia, Shevchenko, Novopil. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders eight times in the area of Malynivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy attacked Bilohirya with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the area of Kamianka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack by the occupiers. The settlement of Olhivka was subjected to an air strike.

"In other directions - no significant changes," the General Staff added.

Recall

From July 4 to July 5, Russian invaders lost 1050 soldiers and 214 units of military equipment. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.07.25 amount to 1,025,260 personnel.

Trump is no longer confident in his ability to end the war in Ukraine