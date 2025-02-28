Emergency power outages in two regions of Ukraine: what's going on

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Dnipropetrovs'k and Donetsk regions by order of NPC Ukrenergo. This was reported by DTEK, according to UNN.

Details

This is due to the need to stabilize the power system due to increased load and other factors affecting energy supply.

Residents of the regions are urged to be prepared for the opportunity to save electricity. Additional information will be provided if the situation changes.

