One of the world's largest LNG exporters, QatarEnergy, declared force majeure amid Iranian attacks

Qatar's state energy company QatarEnergy, one of the world's largest exporters of liquefied natural gas, has declared force majeure amid escalation in the Middle East, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Qatar's state energy company QatarEnergy has declared force majeure regarding the supply of liquefied natural gas and related products. QatarEnergy is one of the world's largest exporters of liquefied natural gas.

Force majeure is a contractual clause that exempts organizations from liability in the event of unforeseen circumstances, such as natural disasters or war.

On Monday, the company suspended the production of LNG and related products after Iranian attacks on its facilities in the industrial cities of Ras Laffan and Mesaieed.

This comes as virtually every country in the Middle East has been hit by missiles or debris, and Turkey has joined the list of affected countries after intercepting an Iranian ballistic missile heading for Turkish airspace. The consequences of the recent escalation in the region are known in the following countries: Israel, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Qatar, Iraq, Bahrain, Syria, Oman, Cyprus, Turkey.

Iran continues to strike countries in the Persian Gulf region in response to US-Israeli attacks, Sky News reports.

The Ministry of Defense of the United Arab Emirates reported that today the United Arab Emirates intercepted three ballistic missiles and 121 drones, while eight drones fell inside the country.

The Ministry of Defense of Qatar stated that today it intercepted two cruise missiles and 10 drones launched from Iran.

There are reports of a container ship being hit off the coast of Oman. The British Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reports that a fire broke out in the ship's engine room. According to its data, the vessel was heading east through the Strait of Hormuz when it was hit by an unknown projectile.

The Ministry of Defense of Saudi Arabia announced another attempted attack aimed at its oil refinery in Ras Tanura. This week, the oil refinery was already the target of an attack from Iran.

Sky News reported footage of civilians standing next to an Iranian missile after it fell near Qamishli International Airport in northern Syria, near the border with Turkey.

The publication also indicates that security sources reported that a drone attack hit the headquarters of an Iranian-Kurdish opposition group. Sources said the UAV wounded two fighters when it hit the facility's weapons depot in Dekali, Iraqi Kurdistan.

This came amid speculation that Iranian-Kurdish militants are preparing to launch a ground operation against western Iran with US and Israeli support.

