One of the world's largest LNG exporters, QatarEnergy, declared force majeure amid Iranian attacks

Exclusive
01:52 PM • 9328 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 10722 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
09:19 AM • 17864 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 45607 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 74703 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reserves
March 3, 03:45 PM • 63033 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 66334 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 61133 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 34638 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 28626 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
Popular news
New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returned
March 4, 08:18 AM • 20367 views
War in Iran almost halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - how many oil tankers have passed recently
March 4, 08:29 AM • 20183 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners
11:44 AM • 17348 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?
11:48 AM • 17394 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in London
12:28 PM • 9878 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 9328 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 17650 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners11:44 AM • 17581 views
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 73208 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 94411 views
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Oleh Kiper
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Qatar
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in London
12:28 PM • 10117 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problems
March 3, 05:13 PM • 29111 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"
March 3, 02:39 PM • 36942 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internet
March 3, 12:11 PM • 40985 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"
March 2, 07:57 PM • 49200 views
Technology
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Social network
Heating

One of the world's largest LNG exporters, QatarEnergy, declared force majeure amid Iranian attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2364 views

Qatar's state energy company, QatarEnergy, has declared force majeure on liquefied natural gas supplies. This happened after Iranian attacks on the company's facilities in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed.

One of the world's largest LNG exporters, QatarEnergy, declared force majeure amid Iranian attacks

Qatar's state energy company QatarEnergy, one of the world's largest exporters of liquefied natural gas, has declared force majeure amid escalation in the Middle East, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Qatar's state energy company QatarEnergy has declared force majeure regarding the supply of liquefied natural gas and related products. QatarEnergy is one of the world's largest exporters of liquefied natural gas.

Force majeure is a contractual clause that exempts organizations from liability in the event of unforeseen circumstances, such as natural disasters or war.

On Monday, the company suspended the production of LNG and related products after Iranian attacks on its facilities in the industrial cities of Ras Laffan and Mesaieed.

Qatar halts LNG production after Iranian drone attack, new strikes and intercepted drones reported in the region02.03.26, 14:43 • 6442 views

This comes as virtually every country in the Middle East has been hit by missiles or debris, and Turkey has joined the list of affected countries after intercepting an Iranian ballistic missile heading for Turkish airspace. The consequences of the recent escalation in the region are known in the following countries: Israel, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Qatar, Iraq, Bahrain, Syria, Oman, Cyprus, Turkey.

Iran continues to strike countries in the Persian Gulf region in response to US-Israeli attacks, Sky News reports.

Israel reports new strikes on Tehran and Beirut - what are the targets04.03.26, 13:02 • 3728 views

The Ministry of Defense of the United Arab Emirates reported that today the United Arab Emirates intercepted three ballistic missiles and 121 drones, while eight drones fell inside the country.

The Ministry of Defense of Qatar stated that today it intercepted two cruise missiles and 10 drones launched from Iran.

There are reports of a container ship being hit off the coast of Oman. The British Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reports that a fire broke out in the ship's engine room. According to its data, the vessel was heading east through the Strait of Hormuz when it was hit by an unknown projectile.

The Ministry of Defense of Saudi Arabia announced another attempted attack aimed at its oil refinery in Ras Tanura. This week, the oil refinery was already the target of an attack from Iran.

Sky News reported footage of civilians standing next to an Iranian missile after it fell near Qamishli International Airport in northern Syria, near the border with Turkey.

The publication also indicates that security sources reported that a drone attack hit the headquarters of an Iranian-Kurdish opposition group. Sources said the UAV wounded two fighters when it hit the facility's weapons depot in Dekali, Iraqi Kurdistan.

This came amid speculation that Iranian-Kurdish militants are preparing to launch a ground operation against western Iran with US and Israeli support.

CIA likely arming Kurds amid escalating situation in Iran - CNN04.03.26, 13:02 • 4158 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
Skirmishes
Israel
Iraq
Jordan
Syria
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Kuwait
Bahrain
Oman
United Arab Emirates
Turkey
United States
Iran
Cyprus