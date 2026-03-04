$43.450.22
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 36019 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 65795 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reserves
March 3, 03:45 PM • 55850 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 61051 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 58083 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 33226 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 28183 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 25951 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 35597 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Israel reports new strikes on Tehran and Beirut - what's among the targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2118 views

The Israeli military has carried out a new wave of strikes on Tehran, targeting Iranian regime infrastructure, and on Beirut, hitting Hezbollah facilities. This is the tenth such wave of attacks since the conflict began.

Israel reports new strikes on Tehran and Beirut - what's among the targets

The Israeli military announced on Wednesday morning a new wave of strikes on Tehran in Iran and new strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut, Lebanon, UNN reports, citing a statement from the IDF.

Details

The Israel Defense Forces launched "large-scale strikes on targets of the Iranian terrorist regime in Tehran," according to a statement released on Wednesday morning.

As CNN notes, according to the IDF, "this is the tenth such wave of attacks since the conflict began on Saturday."

Earlier on Wednesday, it was stated that the overnight strikes targeted so-called command centers used by Iranian internal security forces and the Basij militia.

"They hit pretty hard last night, it was a terrible night," one resident of northern Tehran told CNN. "I don't know exactly where they hit, but we felt like we were hearing explosions all around us."

Iranian state media reported explosions in several parts of the country on Wednesday morning, with one photo, geolocated by CNN, showing a large plume of dark smoke near the city of Isfahan.

The Israel Defense Forces later reported that it "continues strikes across Iran: a storage and production facility for Ghadr missiles was hit in Isfahan."

The IDF statement on the "large-scale series of air strikes" on Tuesday night indicated that "dozens of infrastructure targets were hit." "Targets included a facility used by the regime for storing, producing, and launching ballistic missiles, including Ghadr missiles, in Isfahan in western Iran. The strike was aimed at reducing launches from this facility. In addition, the Israeli Air Force struck air defense systems and expanded its air control over Iran," the IDF stated.

Also, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Wednesday morning that it "began strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut."

In Lebanon, according to AP, Israel struck more than 250 Hezbollah targets in the past 48 hours, Israeli military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said on Wednesday.

He stated that the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel overnight. Defrin said that Israel would continue to strike Hezbollah until "the threat is eliminated." "I emphasize: we have no claims against the people of Lebanon. The people of Lebanon are paying the price for the Iranian regime," he said.

As CNN notes, on Wednesday morning, a plume of smoke rose over the southern suburbs of Beirut, near the country's main airport, as seen in a video published by Reuters news agency.

Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport is operating, but most international flights have been canceled, as shown on the airport's arrivals board. One flight of the main Lebanese airline Middle East Airlines (MEA) landed at 8:25 local time, according to information on the airport's website.

Lebanese state NNA also reported strikes on a hotel in Hazmieh, near Beirut, and in southern Lebanon. People staying at the hotel in Beirut's southeastern suburb said the strike, which hit the second floor, came unexpectedly, AP indicates.

Earlier, the Israeli military issued an urgent warning to evacuate residents of the southern suburbs of the city, especially the Haret Hreik area. Subsequently, the Israeli military issued a warning to evacuate residents of dozens of villages in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel, where Israeli forces attacked Hezbollah positions, and to move "immediately" north of the Litani River.

The Israel Defense Forces also later reported that it struck an underground Hezbollah weapons depot and additional command centers in Beirut.

"Over the past day, the Israel Defense Forces carried out a series of strikes in Beirut targeting Hezbollah infrastructure. Among the targets were an underground weapons depot and additional command centers. The Israel Defense Forces also struck a facility used by Hezbollah for terrorist attacks, intelligence gathering, and propaganda," the IDF stated.

Middle East conflict enters fifth day - what is known as of morning04.03.26, 08:52 • 5176 views

Julia Shramko

