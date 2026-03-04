Middle East conflict enters fifth day - what is known as of morning

Strikes and attacks continued across the Middle East on Wednesday morning, as the escalating conflict entered its fifth day, UNN reports, citing CNN.

Iran: Iranian state media reported explosions in several areas of the country, including west of the capital Tehran, while the Israeli military announced the start of a new, what they called, "wide wave" of strikes on the country. Israel stated that its strikes hit "Basij and internal security command centers." A photograph geolocated by CNN shows a large plume of dark smoke near the Iranian city of Isfahan;

Israel: Israeli air defense systems worked to intercept missiles launched from Iran, the military said. In the north of the country, Israeli forces also detected several missiles crossing from Lebanon and intercepted most of them. A medical aid group reported a "fall" in Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem. It is unclear whether it was a missile or debris from an interception;

Lebanon: At least six people were killed in an airstrike in Aramoun, south of the capital Beirut, the country's health ministry said. Another strike hit a residential building in Baalbek, killing at least five people, state media reported. Israel ordered the evacuation of more than a dozen Lebanese villages and towns, warning of imminent strikes;

Qatar: The Ministry of Defense reported that an Iranian ballistic missile struck Al Udeid Air Base, the largest American military facility in the Middle East, but there were no casualties;

Saudi Arabia: The kingdom intercepted and destroyed two cruise missiles near the city of Al-Kharj, the Ministry of Defense said. Saudi Arabia also intercepted and destroyed nine drones that entered its airspace, according to state media;

Kuwait: The Ministry of Health reported that an 11-year-old girl died when shrapnel fell on a residential area. The military intercepted "several hostile aerial targets," and debris fell on a house, causing injuries, the Ministry of Defense said, according to state media reports;

a vessel was hit by an "unknown projectile" off the coast of Fujairah in the UAE, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported. This is the latest vessel to be hit in or around the Persian Gulf, and according to UKMTO, it did not sustain serious damage;

strikes on US facilities: The US closed embassies in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Lebanon after several of them were hit by Iranian strikes. A CIA station in Saudi Arabia and a US military base in Qatar - the largest in the Middle East - were also attacked. US government employees whose presence is "not critically important" in a number of Middle Eastern countries have been ordered to leave the country - the latest report mentions Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Cyprus. The US also closed its embassy in Lebanon in addition to others earlier;

stranded citizens: Countries are rushing to evacuate stranded citizens, with most of the region's airspace closed;

Europe's involvement: The UK is deploying a warship after an attack on a military base in Cyprus. UK Prime Minister Starmer has consistently stated that the UK will not join the US and Israel in any offensive actions, but some have expressed fears that it could be drawn into another Iraq-style conflict as British interests become a direct target. France is deploying an aircraft carrier and escort frigates in the Mediterranean Sea. France has also deployed fighter jets, air defense systems, and airborne radar assets to protect allied airspace;

Iran's death toll sharply increased: According to the American news agency Human Rights Activists News Agency, more than 1,000 people, including children, have died in Iran since the beginning of the war;

economic problems: Oil and natural gas prices are soaring, and stock markets are falling. The Middle East is a major producer of oil and natural gas, but exports of these energy sources are largely cut off from the rest of the world due to the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Trump ordered the US to provide "insurance and guarantees" for vessels passing through the Persian Gulf and suggested that the navy would escort tankers through the strait "if necessary." Asian markets fell sharply in early trading on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump announced earlier that strikes were aimed at another group of Iranian leaders.

Trump also stated that the Iranian air force and navy had been "disabled," and the US military claimed to have destroyed 17 Iranian ships and nearly 2,000 targets.

Israel attacked complex where new Iranian leader was being chosen - media

