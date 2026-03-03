$43.230.13
50.600.26
ukenru
03:45 PM • 2434 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
01:15 PM • 11219 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
01:07 PM • 18072 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
12:11 PM • 16544 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 17176 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 21427 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 32805 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 104893 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 84972 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 60947 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Israel attacked complex where new Iranian leader was being chosen - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

Israel struck the Assembly of Experts complex in Qom, which elects Iran's supreme leader. This occurred on the fourth day of the American-Israeli war against Iran.

Israel attacked complex where new Iranian leader was being chosen - media

Israel struck a complex belonging to the organization responsible for electing Iran's next supreme leader, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing an Israeli source, writes UNN.

Details

This is the latest strike at the heart of the regime on the fourth day of the US-Israeli war against Iran.

Israel struck the Iranian presidential administration and Hezbollah's "centers of gravity"03.03.26, 14:08 • 3510 views

"The strike targeted the Assembly of Experts complex in the holy city of Qom as its members were voting to elect the country's next leader," the source said, but Iranian state media said the building had been evacuated before the attack.

Images of the aftermath of the strike appear to show the complex destroyed, with large plumes of smoke rising from it.

The Assembly – an 88-member body of high-ranking officials who will appoint the successor to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed on Saturday – is expected to convene soon to discuss possible candidates before appointing Khamenei's successor.

On Monday evening, the Assembly of Experts complex in the capital Tehran was also targeted by US-Israeli strikes, state media reported.

Meanwhile, according to the Iranian news agency Mehr, "Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who some analysts have long considered a potential successor, is alive."

"Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the supreme leader, is in perfect health," the publication reported.

The publication added that Mojtaba is also considering "important issues" related to the country, without providing details.

Mojtaba, the supreme leader's second son, is believed to have behind-the-scenes influence, with deep ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the most powerful military force in Iran, as well as to the Basij, its volunteer paramilitary network.

Nevertheless, any move towards succession from father to son will face political and religious challenges within Iran, the publication notes. A dynastic-style transfer of power is not favored in the Shiite clerical tradition, especially in a system that emerged from a revolution that overthrew the monarchy.

There are also practical obstacles: Mojtaba is not widely known as a high-ranking cleric and does not hold any official state position. The United States imposed sanctions on him in 2019.

Julia Shramko

News of the World