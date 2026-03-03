Israel struck the Iranian presidential administration and Hezbollah's "centers of gravity"

The Israeli military announced strikes on the Iranian presidential administration and the Supreme National Security Council building in Tehran, Iran, and "centers of gravity" of Hezbollah in Beirut, Lebanon, UNN reports, citing a statement from the IDF.

"The Israel Defense Forces struck the leadership complex of the Iranian regime – the regime's most central and important headquarters. Overnight (Monday), Israeli air forces, acting on precise intelligence, struck and destroyed targets in the leadership complex of the Iranian terrorist regime in the heart of Tehran," the IDF stated on Tuesday.

As indicated, "during the strike on the complex, numerous munitions were dropped on the presidential administration and the Supreme National Security Council building." "In addition, the gathering place of the regime's highest body responsible for security decision-making, as well as an institution for training Iranian military officers and additional key regime infrastructure, were targeted," the IDF noted.

The IDF also stated that in the latest wave of strikes in Beirut, it hit Hezbollah's "centers of gravity." According to CNN, plumes of smoke were seen over the city.

"The Israel Defense Forces completed a series of strikes on key Hezbollah centers of gravity in Beirut. (...) The Israel Defense Forces completed a series of strikes on command centers, weapons depots, and satellite communication components belonging to Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut. These assets operated under civilian cover. Among the targets hit were communication points that Hezbollah used as terrorist infrastructure to carry out attacks, gather intelligence, and support its propaganda efforts," the IDF indicated.

Later, the IDF reported that "the Israel Defense Forces recently struck several Hezbollah terrorists in Beirut."

