How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advice
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespread
Israel struck the Iranian presidential administration and Hezbollah's "centers of gravity"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

The IDF announced strikes on the Iranian presidential administration and the building of the Supreme National Security Council in Tehran. Israeli forces also attacked Hezbollah's "centers of gravity" in Beirut.

Israel struck the Iranian presidential administration and Hezbollah's "centers of gravity"

The Israeli military announced strikes on the Iranian presidential administration and the Supreme National Security Council building in Tehran, Iran, and "centers of gravity" of Hezbollah in Beirut, Lebanon, UNN reports, citing a statement from the IDF.

Details

"The Israel Defense Forces struck the leadership complex of the Iranian regime – the regime's most central and important headquarters. Overnight (Monday), Israeli air forces, acting on precise intelligence, struck and destroyed targets in the leadership complex of the Iranian terrorist regime in the heart of Tehran," the IDF stated on Tuesday.

As indicated, "during the strike on the complex, numerous munitions were dropped on the presidential administration and the Supreme National Security Council building." "In addition, the gathering place of the regime's highest body responsible for security decision-making, as well as an institution for training Iranian military officers and additional key regime infrastructure, were targeted," the IDF noted.

The IDF also stated that in the latest wave of strikes in Beirut, it hit Hezbollah's "centers of gravity." According to CNN, plumes of smoke were seen over the city.

"The Israel Defense Forces completed a series of strikes on key Hezbollah centers of gravity in Beirut. (...) The Israel Defense Forces completed a series of strikes on command centers, weapons depots, and satellite communication components belonging to Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut. These assets operated under civilian cover. Among the targets hit were communication points that Hezbollah used as terrorist infrastructure to carry out attacks, gather intelligence, and support its propaganda efforts," the IDF indicated.

Later, the IDF reported that "the Israel Defense Forces recently struck several Hezbollah terrorists in Beirut."

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine News of the World
Skirmishes
Israel Defense Forces
Lebanon
Tehran
Iran