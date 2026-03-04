$43.450.22
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 33046 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 62985 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 53206 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 58660 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 56446 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 32441 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 27906 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 25662 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 35466 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
CIA likely arming Kurds amid escalating situation in Iran - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

The CIA is reportedly supplying weapons to Kurdish formations to intensify the confrontation in Iran. The Trump administration is consulting with Kurds and the opposition regarding military aid.

CIA likely arming Kurds amid escalating situation in Iran - CNN

The US Central Intelligence Agency is likely involved in supplying weapons to Kurdish formations to intensify internal confrontations in Iran. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

According to media reports, the Donald Trump administration is consulting with Kurds and the Iranian opposition regarding the possibility of providing military assistance.

It is also expected that Kurdish armed groups in Iran may soon join a ground operation in the west of the country.

Recall

During the strikes on Iran, the US for the first time used inexpensive disposable attack drones in combat. Ukraine first used this same tactic during the repulsion of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.

At the same time, Iranian troops used Russian tactics of striking Ukrainian cities, using Shahed drones.

Yevhen Ustimenko

