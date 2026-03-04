The US Central Intelligence Agency is likely involved in supplying weapons to Kurdish formations to intensify internal confrontations in Iran. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

According to media reports, the Donald Trump administration is consulting with Kurds and the Iranian opposition regarding the possibility of providing military assistance.

It is also expected that Kurdish armed groups in Iran may soon join a ground operation in the west of the country.

Recall

During the strikes on Iran, the US for the first time used inexpensive disposable attack drones in combat. Ukraine first used this same tactic during the repulsion of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.

At the same time, Iranian troops used Russian tactics of striking Ukrainian cities, using Shahed drones.