Slovakia and Hungary report disruptions in oil supply via the Druzhba pipeline

Slovakia has faced disruptions in oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline. Hungary also reported disruptions, stating that Ukraine was to blame. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters and Bloomberg.

Details

According to Reuters, citing the Slovak Ministry of Economy, the country has faced disruptions in oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline to Eastern Europe, but expects flows to resume in the coming days.

The ministry stated that the interruption did not affect Slovakia's energy security and did not provide any further details on the duration of the expected supply suspension.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó wrote on X: "Ukraine continues to interfere in the upcoming elections in Hungary. Zelensky, for political reasons, decided not to allow the resumption of oil supplies to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline, despite the absence of any technical obstacles."

The goal is obvious: to put the Hungarian government in a difficult position by jeopardizing our energy security ahead of the upcoming elections. We say "no" to being drawn into the war, "no" to sending our money to Ukraine, and "no" to Ukraine's EU membership - Szijjártó wrote.

Bloomberg reports that Ukraine denied Hungary's accusations that it blocked Russian crude oil supplies for political reasons, as the flow through the key pipeline remains suspended after an attack by Russian forces.

The pipeline has not been restored. Quick repairs are impossible given the ongoing Russian attacks, and they rejected Hungarian claims to the contrary, calling them manipulations aimed at a domestic audience ahead of the April elections - Ukrainian sources told the publication.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated about double standards on the part of Hungary.

We know that the Hungarian side is preparing to complain again about problems with the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline. We can only advise them to contact their "friends" in Moscow with these photos. This is the infrastructure of the Druzhba pipeline, which is burning after the last targeted Russian strike on January 27, which stopped oil transit. By the way, Hungary did not express any protest to Russia about this. They couldn't even say the word "Russia." Double standards at their finest. The truth is that Moscow ceased to be a reliable supplier from the moment it launched aggression against Ukraine. And this aggression is the cause of all problems. Unfortunately, years of this reality were not enough for the Orbán government to realize this and diversify supplies. We suggest they open their eyes - Sybiha wrote.

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is going to discuss purchases of Russian energy carriers during visits to Hungary and Slovakia.