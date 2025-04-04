$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15031 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27228 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64072 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212705 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122022 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391102 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310106 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213624 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244157 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255059 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Despite a quick goal, Shakhtar lost to Bayern Munich in Gelsenkirchen

Shakhtar opened the scoring in the 5th minute of the match against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. However, the German club scored five goals in response and won 5-1.

Sports • December 11, 01:44 AM • 18165 views

UEFA is going to remove Russian flags from the stadium during Ukraine's first match at Euro 2024

UEFA will try to remove Russian flags from the stadium in Munich when Ukraine plays Romania in the group stage of Euro 2024.

War • June 17, 10:57 AM • 20942 views

Three more teenagers arrested in Germany in connection with the murder of Ukrainian basketball player Yermakov

Three more teenagers have been arrested in Germany on suspicion of involvement in the murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player Volodymyr Yermakov at the Oberhausen train station.

Crimes and emergencies • February 16, 09:07 AM • 26641 views

In the Ternopil region, a woman's partner beat her children: young boys were hospitalized with numerous injuries

The woman's partner beat her two young sons, aged 2 and 4. The children suffered moderate bodily injuries. The police opened a criminal investigation.

Crimes and emergencies • February 12, 04:46 PM • 28101 views

The murder of a 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player in Germany: The media learned details about the suspect

A 15-year-old German-Turkish schoolboy from Gelsenkirchen was the prime suspect in the stabbing of two Ukrainian basketball players, one of whom died, at a train station in Oberhausen, Germany, according to video evidence and reports.

Crimes and emergencies • February 12, 11:40 AM • 25456 views