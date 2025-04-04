Shakhtar opened the scoring in the 5th minute of the match against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. However, the German club
scored five goals in response and won 5-1.
UEFA will try to remove Russian flags from the stadium in Munich when Ukraine plays Romania in the group stage of Euro 2024.
Three more teenagers have been arrested in Germany on suspicion of involvement in the murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball
player Volodymyr Yermakov at the Oberhausen train station.
The woman's partner beat her two young sons, aged 2 and 4. The children suffered moderate bodily injuries. The police opened a criminal investigation.
A 15-year-old German-Turkish schoolboy from Gelsenkirchen was the prime suspect in the stabbing of two Ukrainian basketball
players, one of whom died, at a train station in Oberhausen, Germany, according to video evidence and reports.