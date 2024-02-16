Three more teenagers arrested in Germany in connection with the murder of Ukrainian basketball player Yermakov

Three teenagers suspected of complicity in the murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian national basketball team player Volodymyr Yermakov have been detained in Germany. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

The men are a 14-year-old German of Greek descent from Herne and two Syrians aged 14 and 15 from Gelsenkirchen, German police and prosecutors said on February 16. They are suspected of complicity in the murder of 17-year-old Yermakov, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the investigation still considers the main suspect in the murder to be a 15-year-old German of Turkish origin, who was arrested on February 11, the day after the crime.

Recall

On the evening of February 10, Vladimir Yermakov was stabbed to death at the train station in Oberhausen, Germany. On the bus to the train station, Yermakov and his teammate Artem Kozachenko got into a verbal conflict with other young men. After getting off the bus at the train station, the basketball players were suddenly attacked. Doctors were unable to save Yermakov, and Kozachenko, who also received stab wounds, is in intensive care.