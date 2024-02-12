In the Ternopil region, a woman's partner beat her children: young boys were hospitalized with numerous injuries

The resident of Ternopil district was "raising" the children while their mother was abroad - two young children, born in 2020 and 2023, stayed behind three months ago. According to the police, the older boy broke his hip. This is reported by UNN, with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Ternopil region.

Context

According to the agency, the Ternopil District Police Department received a report from an emergency doctor that two young children, born in 2020 and 2023, had been hospitalized in the regional hospital. It is stated that both boys were diagnosed with numerous multiple hematomas. It is known that the older boy was diagnosed with a fractured femur.

The police suspect that a resident of Ternopil district, born in 2000, was involved in the beating of the young children. The mother of the children, a resident of Zakarpattia region, left them with her partner, and went abroad almost three months ago.

It was officially announced that the information on this fact was registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 122 of the Criminal Code. The circumstances are being established and an investigation is underway.

It is currently known that the perpetrator denies cruelty to children.

The minors are currently hospitalized.

Recall

