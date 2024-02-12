Police detain suspect in murder of Nikopol deputy mayor - head of regional state administration

The suspect in the murder of Nikopol deputy mayor Vitaly Zhuravlev has been detained. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

The attacker is 33 years old. He had been preparing for several months. He decided to commit the crime last Thursday. He shot at the mayor's car two dozen times with an automatic weapon. And then he threw a grenade. The car caught fire.. - Serhiy Lysak wrote.

He added that the offender buried the murder weapon in a forest belt. He was hiding in a rented apartment, where he was captured by the police.

According to him, he is currently in custody. He was notified of being suspected of premeditated murder.

Nikopol deputy mayor's car shot at by unidentified gunmen, he was killed - police