Police detain suspect in murder of Nikopol deputy mayor - head of regional state administration

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 77194 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118961 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123562 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165423 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165559 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268313 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176946 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166879 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148634 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238202 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101245 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 70403 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 43442 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 39487 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 52687 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268306 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238199 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223516 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248968 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 235033 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118956 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100656 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101083 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117567 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118189 views
Actual
Police detain suspect in murder of Nikopol deputy mayor - head of regional state administration

Police detain suspect in murder of Nikopol deputy mayor - head of regional state administration

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106635 views

A 33-year-old man has been detained for the murder of Deputy Mayor of Nikopol Vitaliy Zhuravlev.

The suspect in the murder of Nikopol deputy mayor Vitaly Zhuravlev has been detained. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

The attacker is 33 years old. He had been preparing for several months. He decided to commit the crime last Thursday. He shot at the mayor's car two dozen times with an automatic weapon. And then he threw a grenade. The car caught fire..

- Serhiy Lysak wrote.

He added that the offender buried the murder weapon in a forest belt. He was hiding in a rented apartment, where he was captured by the police.

According to him, he is currently in custody. He was notified of being suspected of premeditated murder.

Nikopol deputy mayor's car shot at by unidentified gunmen, he was killed - police08.02.24, 11:39 • 24530 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising