UEFA is going to remove Russian flags from the stadium during Ukraine's first match at Euro 2024

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 3256 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 18218 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 156326 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 150364 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 162702 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 212685 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246936 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153076 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371106 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183555 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 99461 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 143003 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 130940 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38341 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 56680 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 3374 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 156404 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 131091 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 150415 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 143144 views
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13090 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14237 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18239 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19342 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38442 views
UEFA is going to remove Russian flags from the stadium during Ukraine's first match at Euro 2024

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20942 views

UEFA will try to remove Russian flags from the stadium in Munich when Ukraine plays Romania in the group stage of Euro 2024.

UEFA is going to remove Russian flags from the stadium during Ukraine's first match at Euro 2024

UEFA wants to remove Russian flags from the stadium when Ukraine plays its first game at the European Football Championship on Monday, after some were displayed in the stands during other matches, UNN reports, citing AP.

Details

UEFA says security officials will try to intercept and remove Russian flags from the stadium in Munich where Ukraine plays Romania on Monday afternoon in the group stage of Euro 2024.

Russian teams were suspended by UEFA from international competitions a few days after the full military invasion of Ukraine that began in February 2022.

Nevertheless, Russian citizens could try to buy tickets to Euro 2024. The national flag with white, red, and blue horizontal stripes was displayed at some of the first group stage matches, including in Munich last Friday alongside the flags of Scotland in the opening match against Germany, the newspaper said.

Several Russian flags were also seen among Serbian fans during their game against England in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday. Serbia is one of Russia's strongest traditional allies in Europe, the newspaper notes.

Many of the images of Jude Bellingham celebrating scoring the only goal of the game for England clearly showed Russian flags behind him in the Serbian part of the stadium.

Addendum

Earlier, the German authorities said they wanted to allow only the flags of the participating teams to be carried into stadiums and official fan zones that broadcast the games on big screens in the 10 host cities. This was also seen as a protective measure to avoid possible provocations in the event of a demonstration of the flags of Israel and Palestine.

UEFA also has disciplinary rules regarding political messages in stadiums, and it can punish teams if they are displayed by their fans.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarSports
Munich
Gelsenkirchen
Serbia
England
Europe
Germany
Romania
Ukraine
