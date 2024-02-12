The murder of a 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player in Germany: The media learned details about the suspect

The main suspect in the case of the murder of a 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player in Oberhausen, Germany, is a 15-year-old German student from Gelsenkirchen, BILD reports, citing a source, UNN reports.

As indicated, BILD learned: the two athletes were allegedly traveling on a bus from the shopping center to the main train station around 20:00. "They encountered other young people... The athletes got off the bus at the main train station to catch a train home to Düsseldorf and were immediately attacked," the newspaper writes.

As stated, "BILD found out: The 15-year-old perpetrator stabbed the two Ukrainians a total of nine times in the chest and stomach.

Yermakov died of his wounds in the hospital. Kozachenko was reportedly seriously wounded. The crime was caught on CCTV. On Monday night, police detained two suspects.

"According to BILD, the main suspect is a 15-year-old German-Turkish student from Gelsenkirchen. He is already known to police as a serious criminal who has committed several assaults and robberies. The second person initially arrested is reportedly a Greek man of German descent (14 years old) from Herne, who is also known to the police. He was later released as it was not possible to prove the suspicion," the newspaper writes.

As noted, the prosecutor filed a motion for the arrest of a 15-year-old teenager from Gelsenkirchen for manslaughter and grievous bodily harm. The arrest warrant was announced on Sunday afternoon, the publication said.

