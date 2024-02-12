The murder of a 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player in Germany: The media learned details about the suspect

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101911 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128706 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129861 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171361 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169288 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275543 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177829 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167009 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148717 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244266 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101586 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 85485 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 82063 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94422 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 34962 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275543 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244266 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229481 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254932 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240828 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 3250 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128706 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103699 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103830 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120136 views
The murder of a 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player in Germany: The media learned details about the suspect

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25414 views

A 15-year-old German-Turkish schoolboy from Gelsenkirchen was the prime suspect in the stabbing of two Ukrainian basketball players, one of whom died, at a train station in Oberhausen, Germany, according to video evidence and reports.

The main suspect in the case of the murder of a 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player in Oberhausen, Germany, is a 15-year-old German student from Gelsenkirchen, BILD reports, citing a source, UNN reports.

Details

As indicated, BILD learned: the two athletes were allegedly traveling on a bus from the shopping center to the main train station around 20:00. "They encountered other young people... The athletes got off the bus at the main train station to catch a train home to Düsseldorf and were immediately attacked," the newspaper writes.

As stated, "BILD found out: The 15-year-old perpetrator stabbed the two Ukrainians a total of nine times in the chest and stomach.

Yermakov died of his wounds in the hospital. Kozachenko was reportedly seriously wounded. The crime was caught on CCTV. On Monday night, police detained two suspects. 

"According to BILD, the main suspect is a 15-year-old German-Turkish student from Gelsenkirchen. He is already known to police as a serious criminal who has committed several assaults and robberies. The second person initially arrested is reportedly a Greek man of German descent (14 years old) from Herne, who is also known to the police. He was later released as it was not possible to prove the suspicion," the newspaper writes.

As noted, the prosecutor filed a motion for the arrest of a 15-year-old teenager from Gelsenkirchen for manslaughter and grievous bodily harm. The arrest warrant was announced on Sunday afternoon, the publication said.

Killer of 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player detained in Germany12.02.24, 12:01 • 32048 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
bildBild
gelsenkirchenGelsenkirchen
diusseldorfDüsseldorf
germanyGermany

Contact us about advertising