Louvre did not open due to staff strike two months after high-profile robbery

10:16 AM
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
09:35 AM
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
07:53 AM
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
07:40 AM
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
06:29 AM
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
Popular news
Deadly shooting in Sydney carried out by father and son December 15, 01:45 AM
In Odesa region, after massive Russian strikes, all services are working 24/7 - Odesa Regional Military Administration December 15, 02:15 AM
Volkswagen closes Dresden plant: historic decision after 88 years of operation December 15, 03:20 AM
Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife found dead with stab wounds December 15, 04:45 AM
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in Turkey 05:02 AM
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter evenings December 13, 04:20 PM
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest ways December 13, 12:38 PM
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive mood December 13, 08:00 AM
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List Pals December 12, 05:56 PM
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts? December 12, 01:07 PM
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 101797 views
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billion December 14, 07:02 PM
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearance December 13, 11:42 AM
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate store December 13, 11:26 AM
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the US December 13, 09:00 AM
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winners December 12, 12:55 PM
Louvre did not open due to staff strike two months after high-profile robbery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

The Louvre Museum in Paris did not open on December 15 due to a staff strike, who unanimously voted to stop working. Employees are protesting against deteriorating working conditions and insufficient funding after the robbery on October 19.

Louvre did not open due to staff strike two months after high-profile robbery

The Louvre did not open this morning as the staff of the Paris museum unanimously voted to strike, two months after a high-profile robbery exposed its shortcomings, writes UNN with reference to BFMTV.

Details

"The Louvre Museum did not open its doors on Monday, December 15, after at least 400 employees, gathered at a general meeting, unanimously voted to strike," trade unions CFDT and CGT report.

Therefore, the Louvre may have to close some of its premises or even the entire building on Monday. The management told AFP that it is currently compiling a list of non-striking employees to determine whether the museum can open on Monday.

This morning, several dozen tourists waited at the entrance, hoping to get inside, but some museum staff told them not to return until noon, BFMTV reports.

Trade unions condemn "deteriorating working conditions" and "insufficient resources" almost two months after the October 19 robbery and the exposure of its shortcomings.

"Visiting the Louvre has become a real ordeal," the CGT, CFDT and SUD trade unions wrote in their strike notice sent on December 8 to the country's Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati.

The trade unions also spoke about the museum management's disregard for "building emergencies."

Louvre employees announce strike over working conditions and safety concerns 08.12.25, 19:39

In the chaos following the spectacular robbery, the Louvre was also forced to close a gallery in November due to the dilapidated state of the building, and two weeks ago there was a water leak that damaged several hundred books in the Library of Egyptian Antiquities, the publication writes.

Julia Shramko

