At night, a Prague-Kosice train collided with a freight train in the Czech Republic. According to police, four people were killed and 22 were injured, including children. This is reported by Idnes, reports UNN.

At night, a Prague-Kosice train collided with a freight train in the Czech Republic.

Consequently, according to police, four people were killed and 22 others were injured, including children.

However, Ukrzaliznytsia said that there is no threat to passengers who were heading to chop. After all, the trailed cars where the passengers were left untouched.

Ukrzaliznytsia also added that it is in contact with the Czech operator to provide maximum assistance to passengers with subsequent transfers.

The accident occurred almost at midnight when the Prague-Kosice train collided head-on with a freight train carrying calcium carbide.At the time of the accident, there were more than 300 passengers on the passenger express train. The front car of the train was seriously damaged.

Doctors continue to examine the victims, so the number of victims may change. Details of the accident continue to be clarified.

