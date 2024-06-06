As a result of a train collision in the Czech Republic, 2 people were killed and dozens were injured

Passenger and freight trains collided in the Czech Republic. It is known about 2 dead and dozens wounded. This is reported by České Noviny, reports UNN.

Details

On Wednesday, late in the evening, a passenger and freight train collided in the Czech Republic, as a result of which a large number of people were injured.

According to information, two people were killed.

According to the railway administration, trains collided at The New stop Pardubice Centrum.

Now all units of the unified state educational standard are working on the site, there are a large number of victims on the site.

"We also cannot exclude the dead" - the police said shortly before midnight.

