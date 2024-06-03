In the north of the Czech Republic, 18 people were injured by lightning

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 77028 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 77028 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140180 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145234 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239739 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239739 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171981 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163749 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163749 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147999 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147999 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219897 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219897 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112957 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112957 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206401 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 110765 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110765 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked
March 1, 09:59 AM • 37730 views

March 1, 09:59 AM • 37730 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM • 56335 views

March 1, 10:44 AM • 56335 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 106588 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106588 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
12:32 PM • 56218 views

12:32 PM • 56218 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239747 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 239747 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219898 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219898 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206401 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232470 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 219608 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219608 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 11450 views

05:32 PM • 11450 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 18624 views

04:47 PM • 18624 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 106588 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106588 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 110765 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110765 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 158570 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158570 views
In the north of the Czech Republic, 18 people were injured by lightning

In the north of the Czech Republic, 18 people were injured by lightning
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 24211 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24211 views

18 people, including 9 children, were injured in a lightning strike during a children's holiday in a park in Liberec in the northern Czech Republic.

Last Sunday in the north of the Czech Republic in the park of the city of Liberec, where a children's holiday was held, 18 people were injured by lightning. This is reported by Euronews, writes UNN.

Details

In the northern Czech Republic, eighteen people were injured in a lightning strike in the city of Liberec. Nine of them are children.

The emergency occurred on Sunday in the Palace Park, where a children's holiday was held. Rescuers who arrived at the scene had to resuscitate several people.

Most of the victims were taken to hospitals in Liberec and Jablonec NAD Nisou. Another person was sent to a clinic in Prague by helicopter. Seven people were reportedly in serious condition during hospitalization.

Recall

As previously reported by UNN, the south of Germany suffers from flooding caused by heavy rains and rising water levels in the Danube and its tributaries. A firefighter was killed during a rescue operation in Upper Bavaria. After a landslide caused by rain, the ice train derailed. In ten Bavarian communes, due to rising water levels in the Danube and its tributaries, a natural disaster regime has been declared.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
praguePrague
danubeDanube
czech-republicCzech Republic
germanyGermany

