In the north of the Czech Republic, 18 people were injured by lightning

Last Sunday in the north of the Czech Republic in the park of the city of Liberec, where a children's holiday was held, 18 people were injured by lightning. This is reported by Euronews, writes UNN.

Details

In the northern Czech Republic, eighteen people were injured in a lightning strike in the city of Liberec. Nine of them are children.

The emergency occurred on Sunday in the Palace Park, where a children's holiday was held. Rescuers who arrived at the scene had to resuscitate several people.

Most of the victims were taken to hospitals in Liberec and Jablonec NAD Nisou. Another person was sent to a clinic in Prague by helicopter. Seven people were reportedly in serious condition during hospitalization.

Recall

