Accident on the Czech railway: Ukrainian Railways told passengers about changes in routes between Prague and Chop

Due to an accident on the Czech railway, there will be changes in the routes between Prague and Chop for passengers traveling to/from Ukraine on the current day by trains No. 122/123 Prague - Chop - Prague of the Czech carrier RegioJet - the message says.

Details

According to UZ, today this train will run only to/from the station of Kosice (Slovakia), accordingly, passengers traveling on this flight to Ukraine: must change at Kosice station to train No. 964 Bratislava - Chop, which will depart from Kosice at 17:46 and arrive in Chop at 21:41.

Passengers who planned to transfer to other Ukrzaliznytsia trains from Chop can take train No. 750 Chop - Kyiv with their current ticket, which will depart at 5:20 from Chop - separate seats will be reserved for them on the train, and waiting places at the station.

Passengers who planned to travel by train No. 123 Chop - Prague will also travel with a transfer according to the following scheme: at Chop station, you need to take an additional diesel train, which the Slovak railway will connect to train No. 965 Chop - Kosice. Departure from Chop at 21:06, arrival in Kosice at 22:50.

At Kosice station, passengers will be able to transfer to their train No. 123 (Chop) - Kosice - Prague and continue on the established route.

If you have specific transfer needs on the way to Ukraine, please let us know in the comments to this post so that we can quickly get involved and resolve the issue - added in UZ.

In addition, the railway workers reported that the Sicheslav train No. 80/79 Lviv - Dnipro will be delayed by 1 hour for departure from Lviv due to the waiting for a group of children from Ljubljana whose bus broke down at the border. The train will arrive at the final station on schedule.

