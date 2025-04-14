Accident on the Czech railway: Ukrainian Railways told passengers about changes in routes between Prague and Chop

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 13389 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 11759 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17386 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 26932 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 58280 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 55672 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

05:58 AM • 33016 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59369 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106262 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164482 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 49728 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41091 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 43676 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 45302 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 18990 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 13389 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46194 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 58280 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 55672 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 164482 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19608 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20149 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 21867 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 23848 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26506 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Accident on the Czech railway: Ukrainian Railways told passengers about changes in routes between Prague and Chop

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6738 views

Due to the accident on the Czech railway, train No. 122/123 Prague-Chop will run only to Kosice. Passengers will need to transfer to other trains to get to Chop or Prague.

Accident on the Czech railway: Ukrainian Railways told passengers about changes in routes between Prague and Chop

There will be some changes in the routes between Prague and Chop for passengers traveling to/from Ukraine today due to an accident on the Czech railway. This was reported by UZ and the details of all transfers were given, reports UNN.

Due to an accident on the Czech railway, there will be changes in the routes between Prague and Chop for passengers traveling to/from Ukraine on the current day by trains No. 122/123 Prague - Chop - Prague of the Czech carrier RegioJet

- the message says.

Details

According to UZ, today this train will run only to/from the station of Kosice (Slovakia), accordingly, passengers traveling on this flight to Ukraine: must change at Kosice station to train No. 964 Bratislava - Chop, which will depart from Kosice at 17:46 and arrive in Chop at 21:41.

Passengers who planned to transfer to other Ukrzaliznytsia trains from Chop can take train No. 750 Chop - Kyiv with their current ticket, which will depart at 5:20 from Chop - separate seats will be reserved for them on the train, and waiting places at the station.

Passengers who planned to travel by train No. 123 Chop - Prague will also travel with a transfer according to the following scheme: at Chop station, you need to take an additional diesel train, which the Slovak railway will connect to train No. 965 Chop - Kosice. Departure from Chop at 21:06, arrival in Kosice at 22:50.

At Kosice station, passengers will be able to transfer to their train No. 123 (Chop) - Kosice - Prague and continue on the established route.

If you have specific transfer needs on the way to Ukraine, please let us know in the comments to this post so that we can quickly get involved and resolve the issue

- added in UZ.

In addition, the railway workers reported that the Sicheslav train No. 80/79 Lviv - Dnipro will be delayed by 1 hour for departure from Lviv due to the waiting for a group of children from Ljubljana whose bus broke down at the border. The train will arrive at the final station on schedule.

For the Easter holidays, Ukrzaliznytsia will launch an additional Kyiv-Lutsk-Kyiv train10.04.25, 20:38 • 13176 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Society
Prague
Ukrainian Railways
Bratislava
Košice
Slovakia
Ukraine
Lviv
Kyiv
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79