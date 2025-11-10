79 people hospitalized after train collision in Slovakia

79 people were hospitalized after two trains collided near Pezinok in Slovakia, UNN reports with reference to Denník N.

79 people were hospitalized after a train accident near Pezinok. Three passengers sustained serious chest and abdominal injuries; they were conscious during transport. 60 people have minor injuries. - the report says, citing data from the operational center.

Details

Passengers with the most serious injuries were taken to hospitals in Kramare and Ruzinov, the operational center reports.

According to passengers, the injured had broken heads and various fractures.

The train accident occurred on Sunday evening at approximately 7:30 PM local time – two trains collided in the Pezinok area, near Bratislava.

The collision was not head-on; the Tatran express from Košice crashed into the rear of the regional express from Nitra, which was also heading to Bratislava. Approximately 800 passengers were on the trains.

"There are no fatalities," said Slovak Interior Minister Matúš Šutaj Eštok.

According to Ivan Bednárik, head of Slovak Railways (ŽSR), one of the trains likely ran a red light, Aktuality.sk reports.

20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA