20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA

As a result of a collision between two trains in Slovakia, a 20-year-old Ukrainian was injured and is receiving medical attention. This was reported to UNN by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It became known about one injured citizen of Ukraine, born in 2005, who is receiving assistance in a local hospital. The embassy is in contact with the mother of the injured person - reported the diplomatic mission.

As reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as of 6:00 PM, 69 injured persons are known, of whom 7 are in serious condition, 14 have moderate injuries, and 48 have minor injuries. There are no fatalities.

Dennik N reported that two express trains collided in Slovakia near the village of Jablonov nad Turňou in the Rožňava district.

