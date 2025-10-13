20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA
Kyiv • UNN
A 20-year-old Ukrainian was injured in a collision between two trains in Slovakia and is receiving medical assistance. In total, 69 people were injured, and there were no fatalities.
As a result of a collision between two trains in Slovakia, a 20-year-old Ukrainian was injured and is receiving medical attention. This was reported to UNN by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
It became known about one injured citizen of Ukraine, born in 2005, who is receiving assistance in a local hospital. The embassy is in contact with the mother of the injured person
Let's add
As reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as of 6:00 PM, 69 injured persons are known, of whom 7 are in serious condition, 14 have moderate injuries, and 48 have minor injuries. There are no fatalities.
Recall
Dennik N reported that two express trains collided in Slovakia near the village of Jablonov nad Turňou in the Rožňava district.
Train collision in Slovakia: Ministry of Health reports 91 injured13.10.25, 17:10 • 2046 views