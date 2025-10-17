Slovakia to provide Ukraine with new energy equipment package worth EUR 500,000 - Sybiha

Slovakia will provide Ukraine with a new package of energy equipment worth 500,000 euros. In addition, the Slovak side will also allocate 300,000 euros for the construction of shelters in Ukrainian schools in frontline areas on a bilateral basis. This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha following talks in Košice with his Slovak counterpart Juraj Blanár, UNN reports.

Details

In Košice, Sybiha met with his Slovak counterpart Juraj Blanár within the framework of the third round of intergovernmental consultations led by Prime Ministers Yulia Svyrydenko and Robert Fico.

We discussed key topics on our bilateral agenda and ways to deepen political dialogue. I thanked Slovakia for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and accession to the EU — together with Moldova and without separation. I informed my Slovak counterpart about Russia's recent attacks on our energy infrastructure and civilian population. And I am grateful for his timely statement that Slovakia will provide Ukraine with a new package of energy equipment worth 500,000 euros. - Sybiha reported.

According to the Foreign Minister, the Slovak side will also allocate 300,000 euros for the construction of shelters in Ukrainian schools in frontline areas on a bilateral basis.

Cooperation in the field of defense was another key topic, including the use of the SAFE mechanism to strengthen Ukraine, as well as the further development of the PURL initiative. The Slovak side is ready to contribute to security guarantees for Ukraine as part of the new security architecture in Europe. - Sybiha added.

In addition, Ukraine's chief diplomat emphasized the critical need to increase sanctions pressure on Russia to promote peace.

We discussed in detail the 19th package of sanctions, which should be adopted in the near future. I also emphasized the importance of fully utilizing frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. - he summarized.

