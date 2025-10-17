Ukraine is ready to work to protect Slovakia from energy supply risks – Svyrydenko

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko stated that Ukraine is ready not only to offer alternative sources but also to technically synchronize Ukrainian and Slovak systems to protect Slovakia from any risks regarding energy supply and to create a new regional energy hub. She said this during the opening of joint intergovernmental consultations, as reported by UNN.

Prime Minister Robert Fico stated during the opening of joint intergovernmental Ukrainian-Slovak consultations that Russia is currently the second most significant gas intermediary to Europe.

We do not identify with and do not have in our minds a final solution to the issue of gas transit through your (Ukrainian – ed.) territory. I understand that there is a war, on the other hand, not all arguments can be accepted, because the Russian Federation is currently the second most significant gas intermediary to Europe. Therefore, in the process of negotiations for your entry into the EU, which we support, we must understand what the future of transit will be, whether it can be used or not - Fico stated.

Svyrydenko stated that she believes that given the EU's strategy to diversify energy supply sources, they are obliged to create new, reliable supply routes.

We are ready not only to offer alternative sources, but we can technically synchronize our systems to protect Slovakia from any risks and create a new regional energy hub - Svyrydenko said.

Context

Russian gas exports to Europe via Ukraine ceased on the first day of 2025, when the transit contract expired.

Last year, Slovakia unsuccessfully tried to extend the transit agreement and considered solutions including buying gas and taking ownership of it before it reached Ukraine for transit.

Addition

Reuters reported that European Union ambassadors agreed to advance the bloc's plan to end imports of Russian oil and gas by 2028, thus overcoming the first political hurdle to the adoption of this law by governments.

European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas expressed "great regret" that individual EU countries continue to buy Russian oil and gas, effectively financing the Kremlin's war. In an interview with Sky News, she agreed with Donald Trump's criticism, who called on Europeans to abandon cooperation with Moscow in the energy sector.