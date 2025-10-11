European countries increased purchases of Russian energy in 2025: Reuters named the "leaders"

Despite reducing their dependence on Russian energy, a number of European countries increased their purchases of oil and gas from Russia in 2025. Reuters reports, according to UNN.

It is noted that since the beginning of the year, the EU has imported more than 11 billion euros worth of Russian energy, although overall dependence on Russia has decreased by 90% since 2022.

France (+40%, to 2.2 billion euros) and the Netherlands (+72%, to 498 million euros) increased imports the most. The ports of France, Spain, and other countries remain key points for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia, some of which is then transported to other EU states.

In total, seven bloc states - France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Croatia, Romania, and Portugal - increased their purchases of Russian energy compared to last year. Hungary and Slovakia continue to import pipeline gas and oppose a ban on Russian LNG.

It is indicated that in 2021, the EU purchased 133 billion euros worth of energy from Russia, and in January-August 2025 - only 11.4 billion, which is 21% less than last year. At the same time, since 2022, the total amount of imported Russian energy resources has exceeded 213 billion euros, while aid to Ukraine from the European Union amounted to 167 billion euros.

Recently, the Hungarian government changed its position and agreed to ban the supply of Russian liquefied natural gas to EU countries. However, Slovakia and Austria remain the main obstacles to agreeing on the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

