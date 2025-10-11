European countries increased purchases of Russian energy in 2025: Reuters named the "leaders"

$41.510.10
48.210.07
ukenru
October 10, 07:08 PM • 10392 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 20148 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 29935 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 22875 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
October 10, 02:04 PM • 21149 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
October 10, 01:35 PM • 27297 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
October 10, 10:53 AM • 35485 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
October 10, 09:44 AM • 38679 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
October 10, 09:08 AM • 19090 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
October 10, 07:24 AM • 19562 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.3m/s
94%
747mm
Popular news
Putin reacted to Melania Trump's letter: US First Lady announced the return of 8 Ukrainian children deported to RussiaOctober 10, 03:56 PM • 6362 views
Great Britain handed over hundreds of air defense missiles to Ukraine five months ahead of scheduleOctober 10, 04:02 PM • 5322 views
Putin commented on Trump's rejection of the Nobel Peace PrizeOctober 10, 04:15 PM • 4862 views
Zelenskyy bought bonds worth over UAH 4 million - declarationOctober 10, 05:55 PM • 5448 views
Due to a remark, he slammed the car door on a veteran's injured hand: police are investigating near KyivVideoOctober 10, 06:28 PM • 3288 views
Publications
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhotoOctober 10, 03:17 PM • 29932 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhotoOctober 10, 01:35 PM • 27297 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideoOctober 10, 10:53 AM • 35485 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?October 10, 09:44 AM • 38679 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 90202 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Keir Starmer
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
France
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 22553 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 25073 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 27924 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 90202 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 37728 views
Actual
ATACMS
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
E-6 Mercury

European countries increased purchases of Russian energy in 2025: Reuters named the "leaders"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

A number of European countries increased their purchases of oil and gas from Russia in 2025, despite a general reduction in dependence on Russian energy. The total amount of Russian energy imports exceeded 213 billion euros since 2022, while aid to Ukraine from the European Union amounted to 167 billion euros.

European countries increased purchases of Russian energy in 2025: Reuters named the "leaders"

Despite reducing their dependence on Russian energy, a number of European countries increased their purchases of oil and gas from Russia in 2025. Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that since the beginning of the year, the EU has imported more than 11 billion euros worth of Russian energy, although overall dependence on Russia has decreased by 90% since 2022.

France (+40%, to 2.2 billion euros) and the Netherlands (+72%, to 498 million euros) increased imports the most. The ports of France, Spain, and other countries remain key points for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia, some of which is then transported to other EU states.

In total, seven bloc states - France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Croatia, Romania, and Portugal - increased their purchases of Russian energy compared to last year. Hungary and Slovakia continue to import pipeline gas and oppose a ban on Russian LNG.

It is indicated that in 2021, the EU purchased 133 billion euros worth of energy from Russia, and in January-August 2025 - only 11.4 billion, which is 21% less than last year. At the same time, since 2022, the total amount of imported Russian energy resources has exceeded 213 billion euros, while aid to Ukraine from the European Union amounted to 167 billion euros.

Recall

Recently, the Hungarian government changed its position and agreed to ban the supply of Russian liquefied natural gas to EU countries. However, Slovakia and Austria remain the main obstacles to agreeing on the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

EU ambassadors approved a plan to ban Russian gas and oil imports from 2028 - Reuters08.10.25, 16:21 • 2617 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
Reuters
Austria
European Union
France
Belgium
Croatia
Spain
Netherlands
Portugal
Romania
Slovakia
Hungary