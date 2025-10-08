EU ambassadors approved a plan to ban Russian gas and oil imports from 2028 - Reuters

Ambassadors of European Union countries on Wednesday agreed to advance the bloc's plan to end imports of Russian oil and gas by 2028, thus overcoming the first political hurdle to the adoption of this law by governments. This was reported by Reuters, citing EU diplomats, writes UNN.

Details

The EU is negotiating legislative initiatives that provide for a gradual phase-out of Russian energy carriers by January 2028, trying to deprive the Kremlin of revenues that finance the war against Ukraine.

According to sources, during a closed meeting on Wednesday, EU ambassadors agreed to submit the proposed law to ministers for approval at a meeting on October 20.

According to diplomats, almost all EU countries expressed support for the plan, which indicates its likely easy adoption — despite criticism from Hungary and Slovakia, whose governments seek to maintain close ties with Russia.

Negotiations on technical changes are currently underway before the October 20 vote.

One of the unresolved issues is whether liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to Europe should undergo prior authorization before delivery, as well as customs control upon arrival at EU ports, to ensure that it is not Russian gas. - adds the publication.

France and Italy said they support the overall plan but want supplies to either undergo prior authorization (if this can be effectively implemented) or be checked by customs authorities upon arrival in the EU to ensure the ban is in effect, diplomats said.

The Italian Permanent Representation to the EU and the French Ministry of Energy did not comment on the requests.

According to the plan:

imports of Russian gas under new contracts will be banned from January 2026;

under existing short-term contracts - from June 2026;

under long-term contracts - from January 2028.

Countries, including Hungary, France, and Belgium, still import Russian gas, which accounts for 12% of EU gas imports, compared to 45% before Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

The law will also oblige Hungary and Slovakia — the only two EU countries that still import Russian oil — to develop national plans to end these imports by 2028.

The plan requires a "qualified majority" of EU member states — i.e., at least 55% of states — for approval. After that, EU countries and the European Parliament will begin negotiations on the final version of the law.

Separately, the EU is also negotiating a new package of sanctions against Russia, which provides for a ban on imports of Russian LNG a year earlier — from January 2027.

