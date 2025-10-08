EU ambassadors approved a plan to ban Russian gas and oil imports from 2028 - Reuters

$41.320.03
48.170.10
ukenru
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 6252 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
12:14 PM • 17122 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 20705 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 23355 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
09:05 AM • 21762 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
08:55 AM • 20553 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
October 8, 07:23 AM • 18756 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
October 8, 07:01 AM • 21534 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
October 8, 07:01 AM • 19379 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
October 8, 06:24 AM • 17631 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.2m/s
86%
750mm
Popular news
The Czech Republic may transfer 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine - General Staff of the countryOctober 8, 04:41 AM • 30033 views
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidencePhotoOctober 8, 07:12 AM • 42164 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 23684 views
Half a million a month during the war: how the NBU's chief lawyer lives while the military raises money for dronesPhoto09:38 AM • 16895 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhoto11:27 AM • 14763 views
Publications
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 6234 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy12:14 PM • 17109 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify about11:59 AM • 11442 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 20698 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhoto11:27 AM • 14960 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 23847 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 42142 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 45076 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 96472 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 91079 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
WhatsApp
Signal
Facebook

EU ambassadors approved a plan to ban Russian gas and oil imports from 2028 - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 886 views

EU ambassadors have approved the bloc's plan to end Russian oil and gas imports by 2028. This decision was made despite objections from Hungary and Slovakia.

EU ambassadors approved a plan to ban Russian gas and oil imports from 2028 - Reuters

Ambassadors of European Union countries on Wednesday agreed to advance the bloc's plan to end imports of Russian oil and gas by 2028, thus overcoming the first political hurdle to the adoption of this law by governments. This was reported by Reuters, citing EU diplomats, writes UNN.

Details

The EU is negotiating legislative initiatives that provide for a gradual phase-out of Russian energy carriers by January 2028, trying to deprive the Kremlin of revenues that finance the war against Ukraine.

According to sources, during a closed meeting on Wednesday, EU ambassadors agreed to submit the proposed law to ministers for approval at a meeting on October 20.

According to diplomats, almost all EU countries expressed support for the plan, which indicates its likely easy adoption — despite criticism from Hungary and Slovakia, whose governments seek to maintain close ties with Russia.

Negotiations on technical changes are currently underway before the October 20 vote.

One of the unresolved issues is whether liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to Europe should undergo prior authorization before delivery, as well as customs control upon arrival at EU ports, to ensure that it is not Russian gas.

- adds the publication.

European Parliament considers accelerating phasing out Russian oil and gas - Bloomberg04.10.25, 13:55 • 5623 views

France and Italy said they support the overall plan but want supplies to either undergo prior authorization (if this can be effectively implemented) or be checked by customs authorities upon arrival in the EU to ensure the ban is in effect, diplomats said.

The Italian Permanent Representation to the EU and the French Ministry of Energy did not comment on the requests.

According to the plan:

  • imports of Russian gas under new contracts will be banned from January 2026;
    • under existing short-term contracts - from June 2026;
      • under long-term contracts - from January 2028.

        Countries, including Hungary, France, and Belgium, still import Russian gas, which accounts for 12% of EU gas imports, compared to 45% before Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

        The law will also oblige Hungary and Slovakia — the only two EU countries that still import Russian oil — to develop national plans to end these imports by 2028.

        The plan requires a "qualified majority" of EU member states — i.e., at least 55% of states — for approval. After that, EU countries and the European Parliament will begin negotiations on the final version of the law.

        Separately, the EU is also negotiating a new package of sanctions against Russia, which provides for a ban on imports of Russian LNG a year earlier — from January 2027.

        European gas traders are already betting on a price jump next summer - Bloomberg23.09.25, 14:08 • 2698 views

        Olga Rozgon

        EconomyPolitics
        Electricity
        Reuters
        European Union
        France
        Belgium
        Italy
        Slovakia
        Hungary
        Ukraine